Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Richmond

NASCAR heads to the Old Dominion this weekend as the Cup Series tackles Richmond Raceway Saturday night. Jack Roush has 15 wins overall at the .75-mile track, including five in the NCS. Most recently, Ryan Newman earned a pair of top-10 results at the track a year ago, including a fifth-place run in the fall.

Richmond Raceway (.75-Mile)

Federated Auto Parts 400

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Lone Richmond Event Next Stop for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway on Saturday night for its first and only race of the 2020 season at the ¾-mile track, and the second event of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs.

Saturday’s race will be the third of five-straight under the lights, and first of two consecutive Saturday night events with Bristol coming up next weekend.

The starting lineup will once again be set by three competition-based performance metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. Newman will roll off 21st, while Buescher lines up 25th.

Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed before the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Darlington Recap, Richmond Preview

· After starting 31st last Sunday in Darlington, Newman rallied for a 15th-place finish at ‘The Lady in Black’ in the Oscar Mayer Ford.

· Buescher finished 26th after making contact with the wall twice at Darlington.

· Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s machine this weekend as part of the overall 12-race program to close the 2020 slate.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine, continuing to celebrate it and Roush Fenway’s 10-Year Anniversary in 2020.

History in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Overall, Roush Fenway has 352 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All in all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 211 NCS races at Richmond with 73 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFR’s five Cup wins, and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Burton Cup

1999-1 Martin NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000-2 Burton NXS

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2013-2 Edwards Cup