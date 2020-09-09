Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 09.09.20

This Week in Motorsports: September 7-13, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS: Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia) – September 10-12

· ARCA: Toledo Speedway (Toledo, Ohio) – September 12

PLANO, Texas (September 9, 2020) – NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for four races, including the final NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) doubleheader and the return to Richmond for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday evening, which will set the Truck Series Playoff field. The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East also run a combination race at Toledo Speedway on Saturday night.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NGROTS

Truex Looking for Three… Martin Truex Jr. drove to two dominating performances at Richmond Raceway last season, scoring two victories. In the spring, Truex drove to his first win for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in the Toyota Owners 400 after leading 186 laps (of 400). He followed that in the fall by winning the Playoff opener as part of a JGR top-three sweep.

Back Home for Hamlin…Chesterfield, Virginia native Denny Hamlin returns to his home track on a career-season. Hamlin has earned six victories in 2020 and holds a 54-point advantage over the bubble with two races before the next cutoff. Hamlin has three career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) wins at Richmond Raceway, most recently in 2016.

T-TEN for Suárez… Daniel Suárez will run a new Toyota livery this weekend highlighting the T-TEN program. T-TEN, which stands for Toyota’s Technician Training & Education Network, has a mission to provide a consistent source of talented, career-minded, trained, certified and committed entry-level service technicians for more than 1,500 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Since the program has been established, T-TEN has seen over 12,000 technicians completing all program requirements which leads to Toyota factory certified status.

Toyota on SiriusXM… All six Toyota drivers will be featured on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the coming days. Hamlin, Truex and Kyle Busch are scheduled to be on next Tuesday, September 15th at 1 p.m. ET, while Erik Jones, Christopher Bell and Suárez will be on Thursday, September 17th at 1 p.m. ET. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is on channel 90.

Jones Looking for Four or Five… Brandon Jones drove to his third win of the season last Saturday at Darlington Raceway, passing teammate Hamlin with just two laps to go. Jones is looking for two more wins this weekend as the NXS completes its final doubleheader of the season.

Burton Knows Richmond and Doubleheaders… NXS Rookie Harrison Burton knows how to have success at Richmond Raceway and in doubleheaders. Burton drove to a sixth-place finish in his fourth career start at Richmond Raceway last fall. Burton has also had success in doubleheaders driving to a win earlier this season in the first of two races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hill Looking for the Regular Season Crown… NGROTS points leader Austin Hill is looking to hold the championship lead out of Richmond Raceway to clinch the regular season championship and the 15 Playoff points that come with the title. Hill, who has led the point standings since the second race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in February, holds a 38-point advantage going into Richmond.

Kraus Plans on Scoring Playoff Berth… After a career-best second-place finish at Darlington Raceway, rookie contender Derek Kraus is looking for his first Playoff berth. Kraus sits 10 points behind Todd Gilliland and 14 markers behind Tyler Ankrum in the race for the final two Playoff berths.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Toledo Return… The ARCA Menards Series returns to Toledo Speedway for the fourth time this season. Ty Gibbs won the previous ARCA East race at Toledo this year and led 107 laps of the last ARCA event in August before a late-race spin.

Three to Go… The countdown continues for Toyota’s 100th ARCA victory. With six races remaining this season, Toyota sits at 97 race wins – including a series-best 10 triumphs this season, led by Gibbs’ three wins and Chandler Smith’s two victories.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.