Briscoe to reach 100 NASCAR starts at Richmond

A significant milestone is in the making for Chase Briscoe, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste Racing. Once Briscoe completes this weekend’s Xfinity Series doubleheader feature at Richmond Raceway, Briscoe will reach 100 starts between the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.

A native from Mitchell, Indiana, Briscoe made his first appearance within NASCAR’s three major division series (Truck, Xfinity and Cup) in 2017 when he was named a full-time Truck Series competitor for Brad Keselowski Racing under the first Ford Performance NASCAR Drive Development Program. The move came three months after Briscoe achieved the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship while driving for Cunningham Motorsports.

Driving the No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150 as a rookie candidate, Briscoe dodged a multi-truck wreck on the final lap to finish in third place in his series debut. He finished 25th and 11th the following two races before he achieved another top-five result at Kansas Speedway (fifth place). Three races later at Texas Motor Speedway, Briscoe was battling with Christopher Bell for the win in a late two-lap shootout. When the caution flew due to a multi-truck wreck occurring behind, he was edged on the final lap and at the moment of caution as he settled in a career-best second place. The following race at Gateway, Briscoe started on pole position, led a race-high 88 of the event’s 160 laps and settled in second place again after making contact with Bell on the final lap while trying to pursue eventual winner John Hunter Nemechek.

Briscoe went on to finish in third place at Eldora Speedway in July and achieve a total of six top-five results and 10 top-10 results throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch as he made the Playoffs along with teammate Austin Cindric, who won at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to secure his spot in this year’s postseason. In the first round of the Playoffs (three races), Briscoe finished 11th, third and 22nd, but he failed to transfer to the second round of the Playoffs while Cindric advanced. For the next three races, Briscoe went on to achieve two fourth-place results. At Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, the final Truck race of the season and the first start in NASCAR for Brad Keselowski Racing, Briscoe started on pole position, led 81 of the event’s 134-scheduled laps and claimed his first NASCAR Truck Series career win in his 23rd series start. With his victory, Briscoe became the fifth first-time winner of the 2017 Truck season, he recorded the 11th and final NASCAR career win for Brad Keselowski Racing and he concluded the season in sixth place in the final standings. In addition, he was named the Rookie-of-the-Year recipient in the Truck Series.

Three days after wrapping up his first full-time Truck Series season, Briscoe was named a part-time competitor of the No. 60 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he shared the ride with Austin Cindric and Ty Majeski. He also competed in five Xfinity Series races with Stewart-Haas Racing partnered with Biagi-DenBeste Racing and the No. 98 Ford Mustang.

Driving Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford Mustang, Briscoe finished 15th in his series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. He then competed at Texas in April before he finished 23rd the following race at Bristol Motor Speedway and in his first start with Stewart-Haas Racing. Five races later at Chicagoland Speedway, Briscoe recorded his first top-10 career result in the series by finishing in ninth place while driving Roush’s No. 60 car. He backed it up by finishing in 10th place at Iowa Speedway and recorded another top-10 result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (ninth place), all while driving the No. 60 car. During the summer, Briscoe also made a one-race Truck appearance at Eldora Speedway. Driving the No. 27 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, he rubbed and edged teammate Grant Enfinger in a photo finish to win and grab his second Truck career victory.

Two races later, Briscoe competed with Stewart-Haas Racing in the inaugural Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and he held off Justin Marks to win and claim his first series career victory in his 14th series start. With his win, Briscoe became the third first-time winner of the 2018 Xfinity season and he became the second competitor to win in the series while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. He finished 19th, 30th and 13th in his final three starts of the season. Overall, Briscoe achieved one win, one top-five result and four top-10 results in his first 17 career starts in the Xfinity Series.

Ten days after the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series concluded, Briscoe was named a full-time competitor of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 98 Ford Mustang led by crew chief Richard Boswell as Briscoe entered the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series as a Rookie-of-the-Year candidate. In his first full-time run with SHR, Briscoe finished 12th in the season opener at Daytona and he finished 15th the following race at Atlanta. From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March to Iowa Speedway in June (12-race span), Briscoe achieved six top-five results and 11 top-10 results. Five races later, Briscoe completed a late pass on Bell to achieve his second Xfinity career win at Iowa Speedway and secure a spot in the 2019 Xfinity Playoffs. Five days later, Briscoe rejoined ThorSport Racing and competed in the annual Truck race at Eldora. Starting on pole position, Briscoe led a race-high 93 of the event’s 150-scheduled laps before he was involved in a late accident and settled in seventh place.

After achieving six additional top-10 results throughout the remainder of the regular season, Briscoe began his battle for his first series title. In the first Playoff round (three races), he finished fifth, ninth and fifth to transfer to the second round along with teammate Cole Custer. In the second round, he finished third, 22nd and eighth, but he failed to advance to the Championship Round at Homestead-Miami Speedway while Custer advanced. Despite missing out on the title in his rookie season, Briscoe went on to finish in third place in the finale and conclude the season in fifth place in the final standings. In addition, he claimed the 2019 Xfinity Rookie-of-the-Year title.

This season, which marks his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe finished fifth in the season opener at Daytona before he notched his first victory of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Three races later, Briscoe fended off a late charge by Kyle Busch to win at Darlington Raceway in May. On the frontstretch, an emotional Briscoe dedicated the win to his wife, Marissa, after she suffered a miscarriage two days prior to the race. Briscoe’s strong start to the season did not end there as he went on to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Grand Prix Circuit and at Dover International Speedway, thus totaling his victories in the series to eight.

Through the first 23 Xfinity races of this season, Briscoe has achieved six wins, five stage victories, 13 top-five results, 17 top-10 results and 507 laps led with an average result of 7.4. He is currently ranked in second place in the regular-season standings, trailing points leader Austin Cindric by 54 points, and is guaranteed a spot in this year’s Xfinity Playoffs.

Catch Briscoe’s milestone start at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 12, at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.