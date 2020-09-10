FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Cares Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 12/7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps/300 miles

Track Length: 0.75 miles

Track Shape: Oval

2019 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Darlington Recap: Denny Hamlin had a fast Federal Express Toyota for the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday night. But after running in the top three most of the evening, including 19 laps in the lead, Hamlin was relegated to a 13th-place finish after an on-track incident knocked him out of contention. Hamlin battled a loose race car early in the 367-lap event, but kept his Camry up front throughout the first two stages. His chances at a win were foiled in Stage 3, though, when Hamlin tried to slow down to peel off to pit road but was bumped from behind by Jimmie Johnson. The contact caused Hamlin to miss the pit road entrance and circle the track one more time before making his pit stop. He returned to the track in 19th and one lap down to the leader. Hamlin was able to drive back onto the lead lap and gain six positions to finish the race in 13th. Kevin Harvick took the first Playoffs win of the 2020 season.

Richmond Preview: The Playoffs Round of 16 continues as it heads to Hamlin’s home track of Richmond Raceway on Saturday night. Hamlin is a three-time winner at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2009, 2010 and in 2016. Hamlin owns 13 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes in 27 career races at Richmond, leading a total of 1,659 laps. Hamlin and his FedEx Racing team can secure their spot in the Round of 12 with a win or with points.

National Urban League & Project Ready – Special Paint Scheme: The FedEx Cares paint scheme pays tribute to the National Urban League, an organization FedEx has worked with since 2008, and its Project Ready program that prepares Black Americans and other historically underserved youth for college and careers. The paint scheme represents FedEx’s continued commitment to embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, and supports the company’s current corporate citizenship initiative called FedEx Cares 50 by 50, a program with the goal of positively impacting 50 million people by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Richmond Raceway

Races: 27

Wins: 3

Poles: 3

Top-5: 13

Top-10: 17

Laps Led: 1659

Avg. Start: 10.1

Avg. Finish: 9.1

Hamlin Conversation – Richmond and FedEx Cares:

You’ve got a new paint scheme for Richmond. Can you provide some background about it?

“I’m proud to be running this special FedEx Cares paint scheme at my home track. FedEx is lending its racing platform to the National Urban League and its program called Project Ready. I made the commitment to listen and learn about social injustice, and education is an area where all kids don’t always have access to the same opportunities. Project Ready aims to help with those opportunities.”

Can you tell us about the students you were able to meet and talk with about this program?

“I was thrilled to meet recently with two Project Ready students virtually. They educated me on the importance of organizations such as the National Urban League and the programs it offers. We spoke for around half an hour on Zoom, and it was a great conversation. We wish we could host them at the track this weekend, but instead they’ll be cheering us on in spirit as cardboard cut-outs on our pit box.”