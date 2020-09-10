RCR Event Preview – Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway … In 175 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins, 37 top-five, and 71 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Virginia short track, capturing six wins, 10 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

NASCAR Playoffs … Austin Dillon is in the midst of his fourth NASCAR Playoffs appearance and currently ranks eighth among the 16 Playoff-eligible drivers following a second-place finish at Darlington Raceway. Dillon is 10 points above the cut line with two races remaining (Richmond & Bristol) in the Round of 16.

Catch the Action …The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Friday, September 11, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Saturday, September 12, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Saturday, September 12, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s Dow NORKOOL Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … Austin Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Richmond Raceway are a pair of consecutive sixth-place results in April 2019 and September 2018. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

NORKOOL Gas Compression Coolants … Are you an operator or engineer at a gas compression station? Are you struggling with corrosion or frequent coolant changes? This weekend, the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet will feature NORKOOL Gas Compression Coolants. The enhanced corrosion protection and anti-scaling technology of NORKOOL Coolants can keep them running for 25 years with proper care and lower total cost by guarding against repairs, early equipment replacement, and degraded coolant changes. Just like Austin Dillon, you can also count on a pit crew to help with troubleshooting coolant issues at your gas compression station and finding a solution. Go to www.dow.com to learn more.

NASCAR Playoffs … Dillon is in the midst of his fourth NASCAR Playoffs appearance and currently ranks eighth among the 16 Playoff-eligible drivers following a second-place finish at Darlington Raceway.

The four-round postseason consists of eliminations after the Round of 16 (Darlington, Richmond, Bristol), the Round of 12 (Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval) and the Round of 8 (Kansas, Texas, Martinsville). The Championship 4 will compete for the title at Phoenix.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Richmond Raceway?

“Richmond Raceway is one of the tracks the No. 3 team has circled as a definite place where we can gain maximum points and compete for a win. It will be crucial to our Playoff run. It’s funny because there was a time in my career when I did not run well at Richmond at all. It was a thorn in my side, but over the years that has changed. Richmond has become a much better place than it used to be for me. We have a couple of sixth-place finishes there, and had a fast car last September but ran into issues. I think the low downforce package has really helped our team at that track.”

How do you answer the folks that dismiss you and your team in this year’s NASCAR Playoffs? A lot of people do not expect you to make it past the first round …

“I love being dismissed. I think it’s great. I feel like that’s what propels us. We sneak up on people. I was very close to making it to the third round in the NASCAR Playoffs a couple year’s back but missed it by one point to Denny Hamlin. He went on to transfer, and we missed it by one point at Talladega. I know from that experience that every point matters, and we just need to go out there and do our job during the first round. Each of the three races in Round One – Darlington, Richmond and Bristol – are strong tracks for us. The real key will be Stage points. You have to get points. We’re going to continue to do what we did at Darlington, which is to be very aggressive in getting those points. Hopefully we will mess up a lot of brackets.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Rental Store Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway … This weekend will mark Tyler Reddick’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway. Reddick does have five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, collecting one top-five and four top-10 finishes there.

The Cat Rental Store … A combined global network of more than 1,300 dealer-owned locations makes The Cat® Rental Store a convenient source for the largest construction equipment rental fleet in the world. From our well-known Cat earthmoving machines, excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, pavers and compactors, work tools and power generators to equipment from more than 70 other top-tier brands including aerial work platforms, compressors, concrete equipment, HVAC and dumpers, we have the equipment customers need to get the job done. Since 1997 the team knows how hard customers work, and they are always ready to prove they will work just as hard. At every store, customers have access to an extensive offer of short-term rentals, leasing options, technology, training and a complete team of equipment experts committed to their success. For more information visit: CatRentalStore.com

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your expectations heading to Richmond Raceway with this current aero package?

“Richmond Raceway is a place I’ve still been doing a lot of learning at. I’ve ran a decent amount of races there, but I still feel like there is a lot of learning left for me to do. It’s a long race on Saturday night, so there’s a lot of time for me to get settled in and try to figure out what to do to be more consistent at that track. We need to be focused and not make any mistakes there, knowing it’s a track I find more challenging. This weekend is a really good opportunity for both myself and the entire No. 8 Cat Rental Store team to take solid notes and learn all we can to be in a really good spot when we kick off the 2021 season next year. That is really our goal for the reminder of the season, to help set ourselves up to be even better next year.”

Kaz Grala and the No. 21 Ruedebusch.com Chevrolet Camaro at Richmond Raceway … Kaz Grala will return to the seat of the No. 21 ruedebusch.com Chevrolet Camaro for a double-header weekend at Richmond Raceway. This weekend’s double-header will mark the Boston native’s third and fourth starts of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. Grala most recently made his Cup Series debut a few weeks ago at the Daytona Road Course, where he finished in the seventh position.

About Ruedebusch Development & Construction … At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually. Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility, to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way. Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. For more information visit ruedebusch.com.

KAZ GRALA QUOTES:

Talk a little bit about the advantages and disadvantages of a double-header weekend.

“I’m really excited to run two races at the same track in a weekend. I think that will help me get warmed up, especially before the second race on Saturday. I think it will definitely take away some of the disadvantages I usually face while only running part-time. Richmond is a fun place, which I really enjoy racing at. To me, Richmond Raceway is such a rhythm track. I think having the opportunity to run two races and 500 laps total is really going to benefit us. The only unknown or disadvantage I can think of is, I have never raced at Richmond during the day. It will be interesting to see how much the track changes in the heat of the day. I’m really not sure what to expect. I know it will be a lot different, but I’m confident my team will prepare for that and we’ll have a really fast ruedebusch.com Chevrolet for both races.”

You’ve had a strong start to the 2020 season in the races you have competed in. What are the expectations for this weekend at Richmond Raceway?

“The goal is always to contend for the win. I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be able to. I have all the confidence in my crew chief, Andy Street, and my entire No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team. I think if we can just go out there and have a solid top-five day in our No. 21 ruedebusch.com Chevrolet, we can put ourselves in position when it matters most. If we can have a strong performance in the first race, I think that will translate to the second race as well.”