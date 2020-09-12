Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Richmond 1 Post-Race Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

GO BOWLING 250 – RICHMOND RACEWAY

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

4th – Austin Cindric

11th – Chase Briscoe

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang — WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED? “If we had a caution we had an amazing short run car tonight, so I’m really proud of that effort to bring a fast PPG Ford Mustang in race one here. Obviously, it will be hotter conditions tomorrow, so we definitely have to work on that side of things, but to be able to hold on to fourth like we did I was max tire-save most of the stint until about 40 to go and I’m lucky I held on to what I had, but, overall, like I said, we had speed we just have to maximize where we need it most.”

WAS IT JUST A MATTER OF THIS CAR BEING GOOD ON THE SHORT RUN? “Yeah, no doubt. I think that’s a lot of positives there because I think we helped the car from last year, which is hard to do at this racetrack. We kind of strayed away from the notebook, but I’m proud of that effort. With tomorrow being a day race we definitely have to fine-tune some things for the longer run there. Honestly, I’m proud with coming home fourth. I thought we could maybe get third, but, overall, not a bad night for the PPG Ford Mustang. Obviously, it was a good points night and hopefully we can keep it moving forward in tomorrow’s day race.”

WHAT CAN BRIAN AND THE TEAM DO FOR YOU TOMORROW WITH A SHORT TURNAROUND? “I hear Superman never sleeps and these guys are superheroes with the schedule they have this weekend, so I’m really proud of those guys and that effort. Hopefully, we can piece together a race-winner tomorrow.”