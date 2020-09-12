NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020

Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 – RICHMOND RACEWAY

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

10th – Austin Cindric

16th – Chase Briscoe

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang — NOT THE RESULT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR WITH YOUR FINISH TODAY, BUT CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING THE REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP: “Thanks. I am trying to get over it. I had a very frustrating day and I wish we would have been able to do more with our PPG Ford Mustang today. We sat down as a team at the beginning of the year and we all wrote down our top-three goals. I am not a big proponent of setting goals but we put something on paper and my number one was the regular-season championship. From the outside looking in that was maybe a lofty goal but we have a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I am really proud of that effort. We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four. A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

AT TIMES THIS SEASON DID YOU THINK THE GOAL WAS ATTAINABLE? “It was frustrating because it felt so attainable. Especially in the months of June there when we were at Atlanta and Pocono and Homestead, places where we had so much speed. The races just didn’t go our way and it felt like nothing was going our way. Then we go to Indy and had the same thing there. But then we went on that run and it was really big for our points and the stats and the numbers show our consistency throughout the year.”

YOU GET TO GO TO BRISTOL AND RELAX WITH 15 BONUS POINTS IN THE BANK AND A REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP: “Relax at Bristol? That doesn’t happen. I am looking forward to it and looking forward to pushing hard and seeing what this team is capable of over the next couple of months.”