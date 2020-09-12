Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1 Qualifying

Click HERE to view the official qualifying results of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy 200 Race 1 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with starting position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

(12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.3343 (122.543 mph) (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:06.7287 (121.819) (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:06.5508 (122.144) (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:06.8761 (121.550) (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:06.7690 (121.745) (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:07.1856 (120.990) (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 01:06.7841 (121.718) (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:07.2205 (120.927) (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:07.0110 (121.305) (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:07.2489 (120.876) (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:07.0162 (121.296) (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 01:07.4491 (120.518) (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:07.0212 (121.287) (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 01:07.5011 (120.425) (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:07.0354 (121.261) (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 01:07.6211 (120.211) (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:07.1406 (121.071) (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:07.8192 (119.860) (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 01:07.2101 (120.946) (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:08.1548 (119.270) (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:07.3890 (120.625) (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 01:08.3783 (118.880) (14) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01:08.5442 (118.592)