Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Richmond: Race 1

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Richmond Raceway: Race 1

Race: Go Bowling 250

Date: September 11, 2020

___________________________________________________

No. 22 Snap-on Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 7th

Stage 1: 1st (10th Stage win of 2020)

Stage 2: 6th

Finish: 4th

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 250/250

Laps Led: 64

Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+67)

Notes:

Austin Cindric and the No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang team led 64 laps and captured the Stage 1 victory to finish the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway in the fourth position Friday night. The finish was Cindric’s fourth top-five in five starts at the Virginia short track and his 16th top-five finish of the 2020 season. Cindric continues to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings, 67 markers ahead of second place, Chase Briscoe.

Cindric started the 250-lap, 187-mile event from seventh position after the field was set per the NASCAR rule book. The first 75-lap stage saw four cautions, including the competition caution on lap 40 where Cindric was scored in third position. Crew chief Brian Wilson called the driver of the No. 22 Snap-on Ford to pit road for four tires and fuel under the caution and Cindric restarted 13th with 30 laps remaining in the first stage. As Stage 1 progressed, Cindric showed the dominance of his PPG Mustang, capturing the race lead on lap 60 to secure his 10th stage win of the 2020 season.

The Mooresville, N.C. native started Stage 2 from the lead on lap 83. The second 75-lap stage ran caution free, and as the race developed the handling of Cindric’s Ford’s began to tighten. The handing issues meant that the 22-year-old would slip to the sixth position by the completion of the stage on lap 150. Once again, Wilson called his driver down pit road during the caution for four fresh tires, fuel, and adjustments to aid Cindric’s Ford.

Cindric restarted the final stage from the third position, but quickly moved into the second spot. As the laps ticked off during the second, long green-flag run, Cindric’s Ford steadily became tighter. Despite the handling conditions of Cindric’s PPG Ford, he was able to hold on to the fourth position at the checkered flag.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with the second race from Richmond Raceway tomorrow afternoon. Live coverage will begin Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “If we had a caution we had an amazing short run car tonight, so I’m really proud of that effort to bring a fast PPG Ford Mustang in race one here. Obviously, it will be hotter conditions tomorrow, so we definitely have to work on that side of things, but to be able to hold on to fourth like we did I was max tire-save most of the stint until about 40 to go and I’m lucky I held on to what I had, but, overall, like I said, we had speed we just have to maximize where we need it most.”