Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1 Results

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Saturday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed, and reason out (if any):

  1. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  2. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  3. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 75, Running
  4. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 75, Running
  5. (2) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 75, Running
  6. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 75, Running
  7. (5) Jack Harvey, Honda, 75, Running
  8. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  9. (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 75, Running
  10. (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 75, Running
  11. (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  12. (20) Alex Palou, Honda, 75, Running
  13. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  14. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 75, Running
  15. (21) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 75, Running
  16. (12) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  17. (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 75, Running
  18. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  19. (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 75, Running
  20. (19) Zach Veach, Honda, 74, Running
  21. (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 74, Running
  22. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 74, Running
  23. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 74, Running

Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 113.978 mph
Time of Race: 1:29:08.9095
Margin of victory: 7.4523 seconds
Cautions: None
Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers


Lap Leaders:
Power 1 – 21
Rossi 22 – 26
Power 27 – 47
Herta 48 – 51
Power 52 – 75

NTT INDYCAR SERIES point standings: Dixon 436, Newgarden 360, O’Ward 316, Sato 287, Power 280, Herta 273, Rahal 268, Pagenaud 249, Rosenqvist 236, Ferrucci 232.


