Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1 Results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Saturday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed, and reason out (if any):

(1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 75, Running (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 75, Running (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 75, Running (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 75, Running (2) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 75, Running (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 75, Running (5) Jack Harvey, Honda, 75, Running (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 75, Running (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 75, Running (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 75, Running (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 75, Running (20) Alex Palou, Honda, 75, Running (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 75, Running (14) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 75, Running (21) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 75, Running (12) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 75, Running (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 75, Running (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 75, Running (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 75, Running (19) Zach Veach, Honda, 74, Running (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 74, Running (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 74, Running (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 74, Running

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 113.978 mph

Time of Race: 1:29:08.9095

Margin of victory: 7.4523 seconds

Cautions: None

Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Power 1 – 21

Rossi 22 – 26

Power 27 – 47

Herta 48 – 51

Power 52 – 75

NTT INDYCAR SERIES point standings: Dixon 436, Newgarden 360, O’Ward 316, Sato 287, Power 280, Herta 273, Rahal 268, Pagenaud 249, Rosenqvist 236, Ferrucci 232.