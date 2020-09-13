Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1 Results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Race 1
LEXINGTON, Ohio – Results Saturday of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed, and reason out (if any):
- (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 75, Running
- (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 75, Running
- (2) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 75, Running
- (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 75, Running
- (5) Jack Harvey, Honda, 75, Running
- (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (13) Colton Herta, Honda, 75, Running
- (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 75, Running
- (15) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (20) Alex Palou, Honda, 75, Running
- (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (14) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 75, Running
- (21) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 75, Running
- (12) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (18) Takuma Sato, Honda, 75, Running
- (10) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 75, Running
- (19) Zach Veach, Honda, 74, Running
- (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 74, Running
- (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 74, Running
- (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 74, Running
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 113.978 mph
Time of Race: 1:29:08.9095
Margin of victory: 7.4523 seconds
Cautions: None
Lead changes: 4 among 3 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Power 1 – 21
Rossi 22 – 26
Power 27 – 47
Herta 48 – 51
Power 52 – 75
NTT INDYCAR SERIES point standings: Dixon 436, Newgarden 360, O’Ward 316, Sato 287, Power 280, Herta 273, Rahal 268, Pagenaud 249, Rosenqvist 236, Ferrucci 232.
