Newman Crosses Line 23rd in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (Sept. 12, 2020) – In a race that featured just three scheduled caution flags, Ryan Newman crossed the line 23rd in the Guaranteed Rate Ford Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

With the two final stages scheduled in longer formats – 155 and 165 laps – track position and pit strategy proved to be key, as the field was forced to a set of green-flag stops splitting the final two stages.

Newman rolled off 21st in the race, based off NASCAR’s updated starting lineup formula, and fought to a 20th-place position at the end of the 80-lap opening stage, reporting he was mostly loose off in his Ford Mustang. After rolling 18th for the second stage, Newman worked his way up to 15th by the time of his green-flag stop in the second stage, before going on to finish 22nd in the segment.

He began the final 160 laps from the 18th position, and went on to finish 23rd in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to track at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, for another Saturday night race. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and can also be heard on PRN SiriusXM Channel 90.