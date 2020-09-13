PODIUM FINISH FOR THEETGE & WIGHT MOTORSPORTS

(September 13, 2020) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) arrived at Jukasa Speedway in Hagersville, ON for the final event of the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Saturday ready to demonstrate #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro with Donald Theetge at the wheel is ready for primetime. In the final race of the season the team claimed a podium result with a second-place finish.

The #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro team hit the track for a shakedown session prior to the twin 125-lap races during the afternoon and Theetge posted the second quickest time of the session. “We had a good test here and I expected the car would be quick” said principal David Wight.

During the first of the two races Theetge would lead the race three times for a total of 41 laps, however it was a challenge to keep the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro out front. The team would claim an eighth-place finish in race one. “We discovered a problem with the right rear tire compound” explained Wight.

The second race would pose another challenge for the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro team as they started 15th in the field. It wasn’t long before Donald Theetge had carved his way through the field and moved into fourth position. Then another setback as they were involved in an incident on the backstretch.

“We didn’t panic” said Wight. “We knew we had a fast race car. Donald brought the car in and we made an adjustment and the car was great after that.”

It was a demonstration of driver skill and determination as the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro cut through the competition and climbed up to second place result when the checkered flag fell.

“Donald drove the final stint so well” said White. “He did a great job, the team worked so hard all year, I’m really happy we get to enjoy and wrap up the year with this second-place run. We also had the fastest lap time in both races. Our team definitely has some momentum heading into the off season and can’t wait to be back” he added.

Driver Donald Theetge was equally pleased to see the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro collect the kind of result they expected. “We were fast in race one but had a problem with the tire” he said. “In the second race, we made some changes and the car was fantastic. If we had a caution, we might have been able to even challenge for the win. So, I say this is like a win for us. I’m very happy for the whole team” he stated.

David Wight, Donald Theetge and the entire team want to thank all the race fans for their support and everyone that made this return to the Pinty’s Series racing possible. They want to remind everyone to stay safe and they’re looking forward to seeing the fans at the track in 2021.

Fans can watch the NASCAR Pinty’s Series races from Jukasa Speedway on TSN. Click the link to see the full season broadcast schedule. https://www.nascar.ca/2020/08/14/nascar-announces-2020-pintys-series-broadcast-schedule/

Wight Motorsports Inc on Twitter & Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge on Twitter @DonaldTheetge