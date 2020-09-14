Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Race at Richmond

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series visited Richmond International Raceway this past Thursday night for the first time in 15 years.

Race No. 16 of the season was the last race before the playoffs start this week at Bristol. While Grant Enfinger zipped on by teammate Matt Crafton for the race victory, there were some stories that you may have missed and we’d like to recall from the Toyota Care 250.

Here are this week’s Four Takeaways from the Truck Series race at Richmond.

ThorSport Scores 1-2-3 Finish – It’s the first time ever in Truck Series history that ThorSport Racing swept the top three spots with Enfinger, Crafton and Rhodes collecting the spots. Unfortunately for Sauter, his 2020 season struggles continued with an ill-handling truck and he was credited with a 27th place finish for his efforts, missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. Despite the Sauter outing, it was still a special night by claiming the top three spots.

Rohrbaugh Gets Best Finish Since Daytona – The 2020 season has been up and down for Codie Rohrbaugh and his No. 9 team, who took the last couple of weeks off to regroup and look forward to Richmond. When Richmond rolled back around, the team came back fresh with a sixth-place finish, Rohrbaugh’s third top 10 finish of his Truck Series career.

David Ragan Scores Eighth Place Finish – Even though David Ragan last competed at Richmond in the Cup Series in 2019, it was 15-years since he last competed in a Truck Series at Richmond. But Thursday night Ragan had a respectable finish of fourth in Stage 2, before capturing a seventh-place finish, his first top 10 in the Truck Series since ‘06 at Texas when driving for Jack Roush.

Jimmy Hensley Back In Victory Lane – While Grant Enfinger was back in victory lane, his crew chief Jimmy Hensley, was also in the winner’s circle again as well. When the Truck Series last visited Richmond, Hensley was celebrating in victory lane in 2005 with former Truck Series driver Mike Skinner who took home the checkered flag that night, which was also on a Thursday night.