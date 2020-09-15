Ryan Newman – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 266.5 miles, 500 laps, Stage Lengths: 125-125-250

Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

‘World’s Fastest Half Mile’ Next Up for Cup Series

· The NASCAR Cup Series takes to Bristol Motor Speedway for the third time in 2020, and second points event, as the series is set for 500 laps under the lights Saturday night in Tennessee.

· Saturday’s race will mark the fourth of five consecutive events under the lights, and second-straight short track Saturday-night event, with a rare Las Vegas evening event coming up next weekend.

· The starting lineup will once again be set by three competition-based performance metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. The lineup will be announced later this week prior to Saturday night’s event.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Newman Historically at Bristol

· Newman makes his 38th Cup start at Bristol on Saturday, where he has 19 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.4.

· Newman’s best result at Bristol came in the fall of 2004 when he finished second after starting fourth. He also finished fifth in the 2015 spring event. In the last six points events overall, Newman has an average finish of 10.5 with three top-10s.

· Most recently, Newman finished 15th at the half-mile track this past spring as part of NASCAR’s Return to Racing, and prior to that ran ninth and 11th in 2019. He has an average overall starting spot of 12.4 at the track with three career poles (2001, 2003, 2004).

· Newman has an additional nine combined starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, winning in NXS action back in 2005. He earned the pole in the NXS in 2006 and finished 10th or better in five NXS starts. He recorded a fourth-place result in the No. 2 truck in 2009.

Scott Graves Historically at Bristol

· Graves will call his 10th Cup race at Bristol on Saturday, where he has an average finish of 14.6 and one top-10, a ninth-place run with Newman last spring.

· Graves also called seven Xfinity events at Bristol dating back to 2012, recording one top five with Chris Buescher (2015) and two additional top-10s with Buescher (2014) and Daniel Suarez (2016).

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Bristol:

“I’m excited to get back to Bristol, where last year we had a pair of good runs, with a ninth in the spring and finishing just outside the top-10 last fall. Bristol has always been a favorite of mine, and it should be an exciting race under the lights Saturday, and we’re looking forward to it in our Guaranteed Rate Ford.”

Last Time Out

In a race that featured just three scheduled cautions, Newman finished 23rd in the Guaranteed Rate Ford at Richmond.

Where They Rank

Newman is 25th in driver points after 25 points races in his 2020 campaign. In owners’ points, the No. 6 is 26th.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s Ford this weekend in Bristol, as part of the overall 12-race schedule for the brand to close out the 2020 slate.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 5,000 employees in nearly 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $30 billion in loans in 2019 alone. The Company has cemented itself as Positively Different by introducing innovative technology, such as the world’s first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.