Trevor Bayne – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Proceller8 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TBayne6

Trevor Bayne on Racing at Bristol: “Bristol is by far my favorite track on the NASCAR schedule,” said Bayne. “It’s not only my home track, but also a place where we’ve had good results in the past. I don’t feel like we’ve been able to show our speed the last couple weeks, after being taken out early by mechanical problems. I’m hopeful we can change that this week and show what we’ve got! I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports for another chance to race this weekend!”

Bayne at Bristol: Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Bayne’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the ‘Last Great Colosseum’.

The Knoxville-native has 12 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with four top-10 and seven top-15 finishes.

Bayne has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Tennessee track, with one top-five, two top-10 and six top-15 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Proceller8 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In a crowded market of nutritional supplements, the Proceller8 product line stands out, with a high standard for product quality and non-stop mission to bring the best to customers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.