Chastain and Dyna-Gro Seed Team Back up under the Lights at Bristol

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 6th (2020)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 4th (2020)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Friday, September 18 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 85/170/300 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We’re heading to Bristol. It’s an awesome track and my favorite! We did not have the run that we wanted in the spring. We blew a tire early in the race. We took out Austin Cindric and Michael Annett – I hate it for those guys, and I still do. I hurt myself in the process – I had a little brace on my hand for a few months as I recovered from that wreck. We’re looking for better things. The car felt good, and we were running in the top five at the time.

We’re going after second place in the overall points standings. We’re chasing that 98 car. We’re only three points back, so that will be a big race and a big deal to finish the regular season second. If not, third will be ok, and we will get our eight playoff points, which will put us at 10 if we don’t do anything special (this week), but we’re definitely expecting to run up front and compete for this win on Friday night. We will have our No. 10 Dyna-Gro Seed car back!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Dyna-Gro Seed

Dyna-Gro Seed, has a 30-year history of delivering quality seed with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge science. Marketing a broad selection of eight crops in 44 states, Dyna-Gro is focused on local success with regional seed solutions and retailers.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.