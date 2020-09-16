Haley to Use Recent Short-Track Success at Bristol

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 4th (2020)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 4th (2020)

Best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Friday, September 18 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 85/170/300 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We had an awesome weekend in Richmond finishing second and sixth. What an amazing short track car we had, and that only makes going to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend under the lights so much better. Friday night race! We were so fast there in the spring – it was incredible how much speed we had. Alex Yontz and the boys on the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet have been killing it on the short tracks recently. As a driver, that’s what you love to have. You love to have that speed, especially at the short tracks where driving comes into play. I can’t wait to get to Bristol, based off how we ran there last time, and based off all the momentum we have. We can get fifth in the championship points for the regular season. We’re sitting fifth right now. We can’t go forward, but we can drop a few, so hopefully we have another strong run and maintain that fifth-place regular season spot. I think there’s some fans in the stands this weekend, as well, so that’s awesome to see and have the roar of the fans and the crowd. I can’t wait for it!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.