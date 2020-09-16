Jeremy Clements Racing – Press Release Bristol 2

JCR Dials-In new associate sponsor – Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless dips in again and All-South Electric returns for Bristol

Spartanburg, SC – JCR is pleased to welcome Fox Sports Radio Spartanburg 1400 / 98.3 as an associate sponsor for three races starting this weekend at Bristol. As well as Talladega and Charlotte. Plus Whitetail Smokeless makes a second consecutive appearance as an associate sponsor and long-time partners All-South Electric returns for their fifth race of 2020.

“It’s pretty exciting to have our hometown Fox Sports Radio station come aboard as an associate sponsor for these three races. These are three really good tracks for us, and we are capable of running in the Top 10 or winning at all three.” Clements said.

“I’m also excited to have Whitetail join the JCR family for their second race this Friday night.” Clements went on to say.

Joining All-South Electric as associate sponsors too will be, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline and ZMAX

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race: Food City 300

Dates: Friday, September 18, 2020

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:00 pm EST on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 5th – 8/2019

• Best Finish 4th – 8/2019

• 21st career start at Bristol

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SPARTANBURG

Spartanburg Sports are on Fox Sports 1400 / 98.3 Spartanburg. Home to the Spartanburg Vikings, Gamecock Baseball, and of course Open Mic Daily with Hauser and Clary. Fox Sports 1400 Spartanburg will feature: The Dan Patrick 9am-noon The Herd with Colin Cowherd 12-3pm Open Mic Daily 3-6pm SportsTalk with Phil Kornblut 6-8pm On Saturdays: The Saturday Sports Report 7-9am Droppin the Hammer 9-11am. Too listen live check out www.spartanburgsportsradio.com.

ABOUT ALL SOUTH ELECTRIC

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. was founded on June 1, 1993, by Chuck and Charlie Koon as a single family and small multifamily/commercial electrical contractor.

By 1996, All South Electrical had created one of the most creditable reputations within the State of Georgia for its outstanding support to its customers.

All South Electrical has employed a group of professionals whose goals and objectives are the same as its founders, to provide a quality product at the most economical price while maintaining a safe environment within the workplace.

Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. Presently we average 5000 units per year as well as our service department.

All South Electrical is licensed in all of the southeastern states and continues to grow and expand with the market’s needs. For more information see www.allsouthelectric.com

ABOUT WHITETAIL SMOKELESS

Whitetail Smokeless is a small family company that was started because we wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. Over the last ten years, our family has lost several family members to cancer caused by tobacco use. We know first-hand how hard it can be to completely drop nicotine cold turkey. Being former dippers ourselves we found the market severely lacking in a quality alternative that actually looked, felt, smelled, tasted, and buzzed like real dip so we started making our own for our personal use. We would occasionally share it with friends looking for a safer alternative. We got so many “Dude! You need to make this shit and sell it” requests that we decided to perfect that product and prepare it for mass market. Since our ultimate goal was to ditch tobacco completely, we also wanted to provide the option to step down to lower nicotine levels when we were ready. Of course, we think we nailed it, but we want to hear what YOU think. After all, this product was made FOR DIPPERS, by dippers and we won’t stop until our customers are satisfied. Feedback is strongly encouraged.

See deerdpip.com.