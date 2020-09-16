Kansas Speedway to host fans for Cup Playoff race in October

Kansas Speedway will open its facilities for limited number of fans to attend the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at the track on Sunday, October 18. The track will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend to watch the race. The news comes as other select tracks remaining in this year’s schedule continue to work with NASCAR, safety/medical experts and local/state authorities in allowing fans to attend the remaining scheduled races across the grandstands.

For those who attend the facility and watch the race from the grandstands, they will be directed to specific parking areas while separated from other parked vehicles, screened upon entering and will be assigned to new, socially distanced seating areas near original seating areas. All who attend, from the grandstands to those who reserved campground spots, will be required to keep six feet apart from one another and abide by social distancing protocols. The infield areas of the track will be open only for competition-based personnel, thus excluding infield experiences for the fans. Coolers and glass containers of any type will not be permitted inside the facility, tailgating will not be permitted before and after the Cup race and those who are three years of age or older while attending must wear face coverings. Clear bags, no more than 18″x18″x14″, will be permitted inside the facility and limited “Grab’N Go” and track/NASCAR merchandise will be available for purchase via cashless transactions. In addition, multiple hand washing/sanitizing stations will be provided. All of these protocols will be in effect as Kansas Speedway works with health/government officials to ensure the safety for those who attend and throughout the race.

Camping sites at certain areas at and around the facility, including the GEICO Turns 1, 3 and 4 and Backstretch Terraces along with the GEICO Martinsville, Phoenix, Daytona White and Blue Campgrounds will be permitted for campers and self-contained registered vehicles. For any camper who exits the track, they will be screened upon leaving and re-entering to the track and to their camping spot.

The Cup Playoff race at Kansas in October will serve as the first Round of 8 Playoff race of this season and will be the only event throughout the weekend that will open for fans to attend and watch from the grandstands. The ARCA Menards Series championship event along with the scheduled Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and Xfinity Series Playoff events at Kansas on October 16-17 are not scheduled to have fans in attendance. In addition, race-day experiences that include GEICO Reserved Infield/Tend/Richmond Camping, pre-race passes/FanWalk tickets, ignition garage hospitality, suites, FanVision/Scanner Rentals, Interactive Displays/Fan Engagement Areas, Paid/Premium Tailgate Parkings and Public Transportation services will not be available throughout the weekend.

“At Kansas Speedway, we have a tradition of fantastic Playoff racing, and what better treat for our fans than to have them witness that in person,” Pat Warren, President of Kansas Speedway, said in a statement. “I know the drivers feed off the excitement of having the fans on hand, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to welcome them back to the track, offering a safe, healthy environment for everyone.”

On July 23-25, NASCAR raced at Kansas Speedway with no fans in attendance. It all started with the Cup race on July 23 under the lights, which marked the final weekday race of this season, followed by the Trucks and ARCA on July 24. It all capped off with the Trucks and Xfinity running on July 25.

The fall Kansas race joins a host of other tracks that have hosted a Cup race with limited fans in attendance, including Homestead-Miami Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway. The upcoming Cup Playoff races at Bristol, Talladega, Texas and the finale at Phoenix Raceway are also scheduled to host limited fans in attendance.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas Speedway will occur on Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.