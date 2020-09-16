McDowell Aims for Second Consecutive Top-15 at Bristol with Love’s Travel Stops and Delo

McDowell on Bristol:

“Bristol is a great race track and we’ve had some pretty good finishes the last few times that we’ve been there. Obviously, Richmond didn’t go as well as we had hoped, but I’m really looking forward to seeing fans back in the stands on Saturday night and hopefully the energy of the crowd will help drive us to a strong finish. We’ve had a really good season, but with only 8 races left, we need to finish it out strong; and I think we can get some really good momentum back this weekend and have a solid run for our Love’s Travel Stops team.

“We also have Delo rejoining our No. 34 program as an associate partner this weekend. They’ve been an associate partner of our Love’s program for a few years now, so it’s great to have them back on board as well.

“I’ll wrap up with my weekly reminder that throughout the entire month of September, Love’s is running a variety of really cool initiatives that have been specifically created to show appreciation for all that professional truck drivers have done and are continuing to do to help keep America moving. If you’re a professional truck driver, I encourage you to visit Loves.com to learn more about the different programs that you can be a part of.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Chevron Delo®

Chevron Delo® is the global commercial lubricant technology leader recognized by OEMS and consumers for providing superb heavy-duty diesel equipment protection. Delo 400 with ISOSYN Advanced Technology works to provide excellent diesel parts protection, improve engine longevity and extend oil drain performance. Delo

400 low viscosity oils will help optimize fuel efficiency performance.

ISOSYN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY is the combination of Chevron’s outstanding formulation expertise, unique high performance additive chemistry and premium base oils helps extend the durability of critical diesel engine parts.