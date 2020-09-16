Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway – ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ – is the next stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule Saturday night, where Roush Fenway has 18 wins all-time, including 11 in the NCS.

Bristol Motor Speedway (Half-Mile)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Saturday, Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

‘World’s Fastest Half Mile’ Next Up for Cup Series

· The NASCAR Cup Series takes to Bristol Motor Speedway for the third time in 2020, and second points event, as the series is set for 500 laps under the lights Saturday night in Tennessee.

· Saturday’s race will mark the fourth of five consecutive events under the lights, and second-straight short track Saturday-night event, with a rare Las Vegas evening event coming up next weekend.

· The starting lineup will once again be set by three competition-based performance metrics, rewarding both season-long and single-race performance. The lineup will be announced later this week prior to Saturday night’s event.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Richmond Recap, Bristol Preview

· Newman finished 23rd in Richmond last weekend in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.

· Buescher crossed the line 25th in the Fastenal Ford.

· Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s machine for Bristol’s night race, where he has an average finish of 15.4. In the last six points events, he has an average finish of 10.5 with three top-10s.

· Buescher will pilot the Fastenal Ford Mustang Saturday night at one of his favorite tracks.

Runner Up

Roush Fenway’s storied history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988 with the No. 6 NCS car earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 11 NCS wins at the track, Roush Fenway Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 NCS, 4 NXS, 4 NGROTS).

One-Two Punch

Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Bristol came after sweeping the top two positions in the March 2014 event with former driver Carl Edwards taking the victory and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming home in second. Edwards led the final 78 laps of the event to earn the victory.

History and Hot Streaks at “Thunder Valley”

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol has been one of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in nine of the last 18 seasons at the famed short track. Roush Fenway swept the track in 2003 and put a NCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.

Thunder Rolls

Roush Fenway has earned five victories, 23 top-five finishes, 37 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.8 at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s most recent Xfinity victory at the .533-mile short track in the Aug. 2009 event.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 213 NCS races at Bristol, recording 11 total wins with 50 top-five and 87 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have an average finish of 15.9 with 3396 laps led all-time.

Roush Fenway Bristol Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Martin Cup

2002-1 Busch Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2005-2 Kenseth Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2006 Martin Truck

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2009-2 Ragan NXS

2014 -1 Edwards Cup