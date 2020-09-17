Weekend schedule for Bristol

By
Angela Campbell
-
Photo by Christian Gardner for SpeedwayMedia.com.

This week NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will compete Saturday night as they close out the first round of their playoffs to narrow the field from 16 drivers to 12.

Thursday evening will feature the opening round of the playoffs for the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series. Friday night the Xfinity Series takes to the track for the last race of the regular season.

There will also be a doubleheader for the ARCA Menards Series at Bristol. They will race Thursday night following the Truck Series and again on Saturday afternoon prior to the Cup Series event.


American Muscle

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 106.6 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Grant Enfinger

9:30 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200 (200 Laps, 106.6 Miles) FS1/MRN

Friday, Sept. 18

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300 (Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Justin Allgaier

Saturday, Sept. 19

3 p.m.: ARCA Toyota 200 presented by Crosley Brands (Winchester) Trackpass

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Brad Keselowski

Cup Series Bubble Watch
(Via NASCAR.com)
RankDriverPoints to cutoff
 9Kyle Busch18
10Aric Almirola 7
11Kurt Busch 7
12Clint Bowyer 3
——-Cut-Off Line———————
13William Byron -3
14Cole Custer -8
15Matt DiBenedetto-25
16Ryan Blaney-27

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account or earn 5% annual interest rate at Worthy.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here