Weekend schedule for Bristol

This week NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. The Cup Series will compete Saturday night as they close out the first round of their playoffs to narrow the field from 16 drivers to 12.

Thursday evening will feature the opening round of the playoffs for the NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series. Friday night the Xfinity Series takes to the track for the last race of the regular season.

There will also be a doubleheader for the ARCA Menards Series at Bristol. They will race Thursday night following the Truck Series and again on Saturday afternoon prior to the Cup Series event.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 106.6 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Grant Enfinger

9:30 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200 (200 Laps, 106.6 Miles) FS1/MRN

Friday, Sept. 18

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300 (Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Justin Allgaier

Saturday, Sept. 19

3 p.m.: ARCA Toyota 200 presented by Crosley Brands (Winchester) Trackpass

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Brad Keselowski

Cup Series Bubble Watch

(Via NASCAR.com) Rank Driver Points to cutoff 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Aric Almirola 7 11 Kurt Busch 7 12 Clint Bowyer 3 ——- Cut-Off Line ——————— 13 William Byron -3 14 Cole Custer -8 15 Matt DiBenedetto -25 16 Ryan Blaney -27