Chase Briscoe takes the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol has been called many things but the most fitting is the Last Great Colosseum. With its high banks, it favors no driver. But one driver tonight, Chase Briscoe in his No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang, had what it took to win, earning him his seventh win of 2020.



“I am so thankful that we are back with the race fans. You guys are the best. It’s not the same without you guys. We can’t wait to get you back all the time, but man, what a race.” When asked about the bump and run Briscoe added, “I was so mad after last week. I told all the guys there ain’t no way we are getting beat today. I was so mad after how we ran last week and I get on the internet all the time and see guys count us out after one bad race and I know what this team is capable of and I’m just so happy to get the Ford Performance Racing School back in Victory Lane.”



Also having a good run was Ross Chastain who brought his No. 10 RSS Chevy home in second place.



Coming home in third place was Austin Cindric in his No. 22 Penske Racing Ford.



Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier would round out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, and Riley Herbst finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

Seven drivers started the race tonight already having clinched a playoff spot. Briscoe led the way with six wins and Cindric tallied up five. Allgaier and Jones each had three, while Gragson, Justin Haley, and Burton had two each.



Chastain, Michael Annett, Herbst, Ryan Sieg, and Brandon Brown made it into the playoffs by points.



Stage one had a competition caution and another minor caution that brought out the red flag briefly for cleanup. Justin Allgaier had the car to beat and would win stage one.



Stage two was very similar to stage one, only having one caution which again brought out the red flag for cleanup. Allgaier would go on to win this stage as well.



In the final stage, Allgaier lost the handling of the car leaving the door open for other drivers to pass. This stage was mainly between Cindric and Chastain for the lead. Cindric lost his power steering as he was leading and couldn’t protect the bottom of the track leaving the door open for Briscoe who would then go on to take the win.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 26 to begin their Playoffs.

Xfinity Series Playoff Driver Points Prior to Las Vegas

Rank Driver Points 1 Chase Briscoe 2050 2 Austin Cindric 2050 3 Justin Allgaier 2033 4 Noah Gragson 2025 5 Brandon Jones 2020 6 Justin Haley 2018 7 Harrison Burton 2014 8 Ross Chastain 2010 9 Ryan Sieg 2002 10 Michael Annett 2002 11 Riley Herbst 2001 12 Brandon Brown 2000