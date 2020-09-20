Michael McDowell Earns Career-Best 10th Place Finish at Bristol with Love’s Travel Stops

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway, 0.533 Mile Oval

Race: 29 of 36

Event: (266.6 miles, 500 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang

Started: 26th

Finished: 10th

Stage One: 26th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 10th

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang took the green flag on Saturday night from the 26th position at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Lap 25, McDowell radioed to his team to say that his race car was “tight across the middle,” which prompted Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer to make the call for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment during the Competition Caution. The remainder of Stage 1 would stay green and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would take the first green-and white-checkered flag from the 26th position. During the first Stage Break Caution, McDowell noted that he still needed “better turn across the middle of the corner to be able to run higher up” and would pit for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, a wedge adjustment and fuel.

The majority of Stage 2 was run under green, however with less than 20 laps remaining, the caution flag was displayed. Under caution, McDowell told his team, “as I ran, I thought that I was okay. It just takes too long to get going.” Blickensderfer would tell McDowell to “stay out” to take the wave-around and regain the lead lap and McDowell would go on to finish Stage 2 from the 24th position. McDowell would pit during the Stage 2 Caution for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

In the final stage of Saturday night’s 500-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would mount a strong charge towards the front. The caution flag would fly on Lap 406 to which McDowell told Blickensderfer, “I think we’re close here, Drew” and the No. 34 would pit for 4 tires and fuel. Green flag racing would resume with less than 100 laps remaining and McDowell would continue his strong Stage 3 performance as the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would go on to take the checkered flag from the 10th position, earning McDowell a new career-best finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

McDowell on Bristol:

“Well what an awesome night for our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang. We got a Top-10 at Bristol; really proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. I’m so thankful to Bob Jenkins and all of my guys for giving me this opportunity. It’s the best season that I’ve ever had and another Top-10 really helps to keep our momentum rolling. We also have a Ford in Victory Lane, so that’s awesome. I’m just super excited to get a Top-10 at Bristol.”