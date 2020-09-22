Conor Daly – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 iRacing/Elliott’s Custom Trailers/Fatheadz/Wienerschnitzel Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Conor Daly

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @ConorDaly22

Daly on Racing at Las Vegas: “I couldn’t be more pumped to get out into a truck for the very first time,” said Daly. “I’ve done a lot of studying on what I should be looking in the track, the tire and the truck so I can give it the best possible effort! All I have to do is beat Travis [Pastrana] to be fully satisfied so we’ll see what happens. I feel very lucky to be getting an opportunity to run with such an incredible team of people at Niece Motorsports.”

Daly at Las Vegas: Daly will make his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Daly has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start, coming at Road America in 2018.

In Indiana native competes fulltime in the NTT IndyCar Series for Ed Carpenter Racing, with 61 starts in the Series.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from iRacing, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Fatheadz and Wienerschnitzel at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the Warsaw, Indiana area. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, values the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with customers, by giving the best customer service available.

Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Rico created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. Fatheadz has grown to encompass five distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve its client base. With over 100 unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive its customer centric business.

Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.