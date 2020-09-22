GMS Racing Gander Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 10s: 3

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 17, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 204, Stage Wins: 5

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed will carry two special names on his Silverado this week as part of the Nominate A Cancer Hero program organized by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. Team mechanic Richmond “Fuz” Burgdoff nominated his sister-in-law and SherryStrong will ride along above the driver side door. Cindy Buckner, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer, will ride along above the passenger side door. Buckner’s son, Michael, is the truck chief on the No. 2 team.

– Creed the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this week in Las Vegas. Creed has three top-10 finishes in five starts with this chassis in 2020, including a win at Kentucky.

– Creed is currently second in playoff standings, eight points behind the leader and 28 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Vegas, we always have a good run there. My guys have been working hard to get this truck ready and we’ve got the names of some of their family members on board this week, so it would be really cool to get another win on Friday for them.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 6

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 17, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 271, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Zane Smith will carry a special name above his door as part of the Nominate a Cancer Hero program organized by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. Karen Morgan, who passed away for Glioblastoma in May, was nominated by her husband Wayne Morgan.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 331 this week in Las Vegas. This is the same chassis that Smith took to victory lane at Michigan in August.

– Smith is currently third in playoff standings, 11 points behind the leader and 25 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get out to Las Vegas. It’s one of the few tracks I’m seeing in a truck for the second time, so I know more of what to expect. Looking forward to going out and competing for a win this week.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 57

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 17, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 12, Laps led: 362, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt will carry H. Ray Mills, Jr. above his door in Las Vegas this week as part of the Nominate a Cancer Hero program organized by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. Mills, nominated by his brother-in-law Bobby Patterson, “fought his cancer hard and bravely and was a shining example of grace during his fight.” Mills’ nephew is jackman for the No. 23 team.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 321 this week in Las Vegas. Moffitt raced this chassis at Las Vegas in February and at Michigan in August, where he finished sixth.

– Moffitt currently leads the playoff standings by eight points over second place. Moffitt is 36 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

Quote:

“Las Vegas is a track I enjoy. We were a little off the mark in February, but I’m confident in our team heading into this weekend. The plan is to just keep our heads down and keep running up front and hopefully we’ll end Friday night in victory lane.”

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 10

Notes:

– Chase Purdy returns to the No. 24 team this week for his first Gander Trucks race since the Kansas double header where he earned his career best finish with a 10th-place finish in the second race.

– Purdy and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 320 this week in Las Vegas. The team has four top-10 finishes in six starts with this chassis in 2020, including a win with Chase Elliott at Charlotte in May.

Quote:

“I’m excited about racing in Vegas! I’ve never been there before, so I’ve been relying on my teammates and some film study to help me get as prepared as possible. I think that we can be fast and be competitive this weekend.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 7, Best finish: 11

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 17, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 54

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum will carry a special name above his driver side door this week in Las Vegas as part of the Nominate A Cancer Hero program organized by the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. Dr. Jean Belasco of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is a medical provider nominated by Roger Dudik who praised Dr. Belasco’s attentiveness and perseverance with Dudik’s son, Blair’s, care by writing “Dr. Belasco is dedicated to the children at CHOP’s pediatric oncology unit. She and her team are deserving of unreserved recognition and appreciation for the selfless work they do caring for children with cancer and for the families of those children.”

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 326 this week in Las Vegas. Ankrum has two earned two top-10 finishes with this chassis at Pocono and Texas earlier this year.

– Ankrum enters Las Vegas fifth in the playoff standings, 19 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

Quote:

“I’m confident heading into Las Vegas this weekend. My guys have been putting in a lot of hard work to bring fast Silverados to the track every week. We had a strong run last week, but had one mistake that cost us the win. We’re looking for no mistakes this weekend to get that first win of the season and lock in to the next round of the playoffs.”

