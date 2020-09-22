Natalie Decker – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker on Racing at Vegas: “I’m excited to head back to Las Vegas again this season,” said Decker. “I really enjoy racing there and feel like we learned a lot earlier this season. I’m thankful for another chance to get our Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet on track on Friday night.”

Decker at Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark Decker’s fourth start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Decker’s best finish in her three previous starts at the 1.5-mile track is a 13th-place result in 2019.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Ruedebusch Development & Construction.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.