NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 18 of 23

Event: World of Westgate 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 25

9:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performace F-150

For only the second time this season, Tanner Gray is returning to a track where he has previous experience in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS). Gray finished eighth at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February in the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 in the second Truck Series race of the season.

In 17 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has three top-five, six top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. He tied his best Truck Series finish of third last week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and is looking forward to returning to Las Vegas on Friday.

In Gray’s first start at Vegas, he was able to take advantage of practice and qualifying since that was the last NGROTS race before the pandemic began. He won’t have those extra laps Friday, but he will have the experience and confidence from a solid run there seven months ago.

The World of Westgate 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be run on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Gray on Las Vegas: “I’m really excited to go back to Vegas this week. I felt like we were pretty good there earlier this year. I felt like we definitely could have run top five there. On the last stop I had them over-adjust it a little bit and we ended up being too loose by the end of the run and ended up finishing eighth. I felt like that was one of our best races of the year, as far as the way we fired off and being able to drive through the field. I think we’ve gotten our trucks a lot better since we were there earlier this year, so I’m really excited to go back with what we have now. I really like the race track. I think it races really well and I just love being in Vegas in general.”

Dylan Lupton, No. 17 Fatal Motorsports Ford F-150

In the first of a minimum three-race NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) deal with DGR-Crosley, NASCAR Next alumnus

Dylan Lupton will compete in his first race of the 2020 season.

Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif., competed at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway last year, earning a top-10 finish in one of his five races with DGR-Crosley during the 2019 season.

In all, Lupton, 26, has one previous start at Las Vegas in Trucks and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2018 season. Friday night’s race will mark the debut of Lupton working with veteran crew chief Marcus Richmond, a 10-time Truck Series winning crew chief.

Fatal Motorsports will sponsor Lupton and the No. 17 DGR-Crosley team this weekend at Las Vegas. Las Vegas’ newest Motorsports shop, Fatal Motorsports combines over 50 years of experience fabricating and customizing Trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, SxS and Boats. Fatal Motorsports brings its sister company, Fatal Clothing’s Life on the Edge style to the Motorsports scene.

The World of Westgate 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be run on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Lupton on Las Vegas: “I’m looking forward to Las Vegas on Friday night with Fatal Motorsports and the DGR-Crosley team. We had a top-10 finish last fall and I’m determined to better our finish in our first race of the season together.

“It’s going to be different not having any practice or qualifying, but I’m ready to make the best of it and hope we can race our No. 17 Fatal Motorsports Ford F-150 to the front.

“I’m also excited to work with such a veteran crew chief like Marcus Richmond and hope we can find success together, not only this weekend at Las Vegas, but for my remaining races in 2020.”