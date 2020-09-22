Ryan Truex – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan TruexFollow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’m ready to get back to the track with this Niece Motorsports team,” said Truex. “Our Marquis Chevrolet looks great and I know that using what the team learned in the spring we’ll have a strong truck on Friday night.”

Truex at Las Vegas: Truex will make his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. In 2017, Truex qualified on the pole and finished 12th.

Truex has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2018.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.