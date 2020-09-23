Harvick awarded pole position for Cup Playoff race at Vegas

In what has been a dominating season for him and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, Kevin Harvick will start on pole position for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 27.

Harvick, who won last weekend’s Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, was awarded the pole based on four stats: current owner points standings, driver’s results and team owner’s results from a previous Cup race and the fastest lap recorded from a previous Cup race.

Sunday’s race at Vegas will mark the fifth time this season, second time at Vegas and the third time in the previous five Cup races where Harvick will lead the field on pole position as he continues his quest for a second Cup championship.

Sunday’s race at Vegas will also serve as the first race in the Round of 12 in the 2020 Cup Playoffs after last weekend’s race at Bristol featured the first four contenders (Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Cole Custer and Matt DiBenedetto) eliminated from the Playoffs.

Kyle Busch, who aims to snap his 29-race winless drought of this season at his home track this weekend, will start alongside Harvick on the front row. Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano will start in the top five.

Clint Bowyer will start in sixth place followed by Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch. Denny Hamlin, coming off an historic announcement to field a NASCAR Cup Series team with NBA legend Michael Jordan and to have Bubba Wallace as the team’s driver in 2021, will start in 10th place. Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski will start in 11th and 12th.

Starting in positions 13-26 are Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Kenseth, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek and Christopher Bell.

Starting in positions 27-39 are Ryan Newman, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Gray Gaulding, Corey LaJoie, Quin Houff, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Gase, Brennan Poole, Timmy Hill, J.J. Yeley, Josh Bilicki and Chad Finchum.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will occur on Sunday, September 27, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.