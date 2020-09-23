Jeremy Clements Racing to part ways with Repairables.com

Spartanburg, SC – As a formidable single-car independent team competing against the goliaths in NASCAR, JCR has become a very competitive team in the XFINITY Series over the past few seasons. This has been largely due to the partnership and friendship with RepairableVehicles.com. Repairable has been a partner of Jeremy’s for over 10 years. With the biggest accomplishment being winning Road America in 2017 and making the Playoffs.

As of this week, JCR and Repairables.com have mutually agreed to amicably part ways ending one of the longest-running partnerships in NASCAR. “It has been an amazing 10 year run with Brad Meyer and his Repairables.com team and I will be forever grateful for what they have done for me and JCR. I wish Brad and Karen and the whole Repairables.com team the best in the future.” Jeremy said.

JCR will finish out the season while looking for sponsorship partners for the remainder of the year and into 2021.