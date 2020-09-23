JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 7 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett enters the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs on a high note, with six top-10 finishes in his last seven races, part of a longer streak that includes three top-five and 13 top-10 results in his last 15 races.

• Annett’s best finish in 10 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is fifth in the spring of 2019.

• Entering the playoffs tied for ninth in the standings, Annett is three top-10 finishes from tying his career high in top10s (19) set last season.

• This season, Annett has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks, averaging a finish of 8.3 in nine starts.

Daniel Hemric

No. 8 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

• Daniel Hemric has a best finish of sixth in four previous NXS starts at Las Vegas.

• In eight combined starts across NASCAR’s three major touring series at Las Vegas, Hemric has scored one top five and three top 10s with a best finish of second coming in 2016 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

• Through 16 NXS starts in 2020, Hemric has earned a best finish of second at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

• This weekend marks the third primary race of 2020 for South Point Hotel & Casino with the No. 8.

• The No. 8 team enters the playoffs as the 10th seed in the NXS owner standings, 49 points behind the series lead.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson enters the opening round of the NXS Playoffs fourth in the playoff seeding, just 25 points behind leader Austin Cindric.

• Gragson returns to his home track in Las Vegas having never finished outside of the top 10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile facility.

• At tracks that are between 1-2 miles in length, Gragson holds an average finish of 9.1 and has led 75 percent of his career total at these facilities.

• In his last 10 series starts, Gragson has finished inside of the top 10 eight different times including four straight.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier heads into the opening race of the NXS Playoffs as the third seed, just 17 points outside of the lead.

• In 12 NXS starts at Las Vegas, Allgaier only has two finishes worse than ninth. His average finish at the track is 8.5, his best among all oval tracks on the circuit.

• Earlier this season, the veteran driver led 63 laps and earned a stage win at Las Vegas, bringing home an eighthplace finish.

• This season on tracks measuring 1.5-miles in length, Allgaier has three top fives and six top 10s, with 162 laps led.

Driver Quotes

“We had such a fast Pilot Flying J Chevrolet last week at Bristol, and I’m really looking forward to being fast again this weekend at Las Vegas. This is what we worked so hard to achieve, making the playoffs, and now it’s all about advancing to the Round of 8. This run of good finishes we’ve been on is great, and we’re going to have to keep that up from here on out. Every race is important, and being fast and consistent is what we have to do from here on out.” – Michael Annett

“I feel like we have some really good momentum heading into the playoffs and I’m glad we’re kicking things off at Vegas. It’s been a strong track for our BRANDT Professional Agriculture team and with the next two races in the Round of 12 being wild cards, this is definitely the place where you want go out there and win and secure your spot in the next round. I believe we have a team capable of getting it done.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Las Vegas this weekend with our South Point Chevrolet. We have had a lot of speed this season on the mile-and-a-half tracks and I feel extremely confident that we will have that again when we unload for the race on Saturday. I know that Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and all the guys on this JR Motorsports team have been working extremely hard and I’m ready to see what we can do.” – Daniel Hemric

“It’s always great to race in Las Vegas because it allows me to see family and friends that I don’t get to visit with too often during the season. It’s also a track that really suits my driving style as we start off on the bottom and slowly work our way up the banking. My team at JR Motorsports has been bringing fast Camaros each week and hopefully we can put this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro in Victory Lane so we don’t have to worry about Talladega or the Roval in the first round.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JRM at Las Vegas: In 48 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, 17 top-five and 28 top-10

finishes. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin scored the organization’s lone victory at the 1.5-mile speedway in March of 2008. This victory was the first of 51 for JRM as an NXS team. Justin Allgaier scored the most recent victory for the company on Sept. 12 at Richmond.

