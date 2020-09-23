Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 09.23.20

NEWS RELEASE

This Week in Motorsports: September 21-27, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Sept. 25-27

· ARCA: Memphis International Raceway – September 26

· ARCA West: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – September 26

PLANO, Texas (September 23, 2020) – NASCAR heads back to the West Coast as the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Round of 12 begins under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), which begins their Playoff run, and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS). The ARCA Menards Series also finishes its first of four championships on Saturday afternoon in Memphis.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NGROTS

Kyle Wins at Home… Kyle Busch has quite the track record at this home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with six victories across the top three series of NASCAR, including earning his first Las Vegas crown in the NCS in 2009. Busch added a Truck Series victory to his total earlier this season.

Round of 12 Begins… The NCS begins the second round of the Playoffs – the Round of 12 – this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with all three Toyota drivers advancing to the second round. Denny Hamlin is the second seed with Martin Truex Jr. in sixth and Busch starting in 10th.

Burton Ready for Vegas… NXS Rookie Harrison Burton has been extremely consistent in his limited starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In his NGROTS rookie year one season ago, Burton drove to two top-10 finishes in Las Vegas and added a fifth-place result in his NXS track debut in February.

Headed Back Home… Las Vegas native Riley Herbst returns home for his third career NXS start at his home track. Herbst has finished ninth in both of his previous starts at the track.

Reigning Las Vegas Winner… Austin Hill drove to his third win of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall. Hill took the lead with 12 laps to go and drove away to earn the victory. Hill was also solid in the first race at Las Vegas Motor this season, finishing third to fellow Toyota driver Busch. Hill will also compete in the NXS race on Saturday.

First Career Vegas Start…Chandler Smith heads into Las Vegas with momentum after earning a top-five finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is the 18-year-old’s first Las Vegas start after making his mile-and-a-half track debut earlier this season at Kentucky Speedway.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA| ARCA West

Championship Opportunity for Gibbs… The first ARCA Menards Series championship of the season – the Sioux Chief Showdown – will be decided at Memphis International Speedway on Saturday afternoon with 17-year-old Ty Gibbs still in the running for the title. Gibbs is currently second in the standings and sits six points behind leader Sam Mayer. Gibbs currently has two wins and eight top-10 finishes in nine events so far this season.

ARCA West Back on Track… After one month off, the ARCA Menards Series West is back on track with the first of four remaining events at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last time the series was on track at Colorado National Speedway, Jesse Love continued his strong season with his third win of the year. Love continues to lead the point standings.

