Fr8Auctions to Sponsor Brett Moffitt at Talladega Superspeedway

Statesville N.C. (Sept. 24, 2020) – Fr8Auctions announces an expanded partnership with 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion, Brett Moffitt, for the 2020 season. Next week, at Talladega Superspeedway, Moffitt will carry the Fr8Auctions livery on both the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado and the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

“Marcus Barela and Fr8Auctions are a huge part of my career and I can truly say I wouldn’t be there I am today without their support,” said Moffitt. “To have Fr8Acutions on both the Truck and Xfinity Chevys at Talladega for the doubleheader next weekend is really special!”

Fr8Auctions will have a familiar camouflage look for the Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, as he looks to punch his ticket into the Round of 8 for the Gander Trucks Playoffs. Following the Gander Trucks event, Fr8Auctions will go with a new all black-and-white scheme on the No. 02 for the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series event, for the second part of the doubleheader Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Brett is part of our Fr8Auctions family and has done so much for our efforts with Brave Like Wyatt and the kids we support through the foundation,” said Barela. “He’s a great talent behind the wheel and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of his success over the years. Hopefully, we can get to victory lane together twice next weekend at Talladega!”

The Fr8Auctions No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado will take to the track at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday at 1:00pm on FS1, followed by the No. 02 Our Motorsports Camaro at 4:30pm on NBCSN.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net