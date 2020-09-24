Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

All three NASCAR national series will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week. The Cup Series will begin the Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night as the Playoffs continue.

Friday night the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the weekend’s events with the second race of the Round of 10 on their playoff schedule. The Xfinity Series will hit the track Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the second race in their Round of 12.

Saturday night will also feature the ARCA Menards Series West at the Las Vegas Bullring.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 25

9 p.m.: Truck Series World of Westgate 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Brett Moffitt

Saturday, September 26

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying (at Las Vegas Bullring)

3:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 150 (at Las Vegas Bullring)

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Chase Briscoe

Sunday, September 27

7 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Kevin Harvick

Cup Series Round of 12 Playoff Drivers

Rank Driver Points 1 Kevin Harvick 3067 2 Denny Hamlin 3048 3 Brad Keselowski 3035 4 Joey Logano 3022 5 Chase Elliott 3021 6 Matin Truex Jr. 3016 7 Alex Bowman 3009 8 Austin Dillon 3005 9 Aric Almirola 3005 10 Kyle Busch 3004 11 Clint Bowyer 3004 12 Kurt Busch 3001