RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 70 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 11 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series capturing four wins, 14 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes in 54 starts.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs… Austin Dillon is in the midst of his fourth NASCAR Playoffs appearance and currently ranks eighth among the 12 remaining Playoff-eligible drivers. Dillon advanced out of the Round of 16 following three strong performances in the opening round of the NASCAR Playoffs (second at Darlington Raceway, fourth at Richmond Raceway, and 12th at Bristol Motor Speedway). The Round of 12 begins this weekend with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs… The Richard Childress Racing No. 21 Chevrolet team, led by crew chief Andy Street, qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Playoffs following an impressive regular season with four rotating drivers (Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider, Kaz Grala, and Earl Bamber). The Round of 12 begins this weekend with the Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series' Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series' South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, September 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s DOWFROST Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has two top-five and two top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish in his most recent appearance at the track in February. He is a former winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2015) and NASCAR Truck Series (2010).

Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow's materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR's partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After seven years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise.

NASCAR Playoffs … Dillon is currently competing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, where he ranks eighth. The four-round postseason consists of eliminations after the Round of 16 (Darlington, Richmond, Bristol), the Round of 12 (Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval) and the Round of 8 (Kansas, Texas, Martinsville). The Championship 4 will compete for the title at Phoenix.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I love Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Statistically, it has been one of my best tracks, and I’m excited to go there and try to maximize points and win a race to solidify our spot in the Round of 8. Our goal as a team is to be consistent and to try and score Stage points early. I think Stage points will play a big part of advancing out of each round in the NASCAR Playoffs. There’s a lot on the line.”

It seems like Las Vegas Motor Speedway is getting more and more worn as the years go by. How careful do you have to be with your tires there now compared to the past?

“You definitely have to take care of them. You have to keep track position and have a car that holds on for the long run. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is becoming much more similar to Chicagoland Speedway in terms of the amount of tire wear you see.”

Did you feel like you were overlooked coming into the playoffs a little bit?

“I get overlooked some, probably more than most, but I don’t know why. I always feel like I perform pretty well in pressure situations, and RCR as a whole can step up. I have total belief in the 3 team and probably more belief this year than I’ve ever had because we’ve brought consistent speed to the track, and we might not have gotten every finish that we should have gotten this year but we’ve gotten a lot of good finishes. It’s been one of my best years statistically. Chevy has stepped up. Everybody that puts work in at RCR does a really good job. I think the smaller group has been good for us, with less distractions at the track. As a whole, our group really works together well.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Mining Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway …

Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, having had a strong run at the 1.5-mile speedway earlier this year. Reddick has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and won last year’s fall race in dramatic fashion after the team gambled on their fuel mileage strategy. Reddick also has one win and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 1.5-mile speedway.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You had a solid run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season. How are you and the team looking to improve this weekend?

“Our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was fast when we visited Las Vegas in the spring. We really just had to tweak the handling during the race a little bit to get it to where I needed it to be. This time around, we have a better baseline going into the weekend since we now have some notes to refer back to. One thing we’ll be looking to improve on specifically is our short-run speed and handling. We just seemed to lack a little bit taking off during the race weekend at Las Vegas earlier this year, which ended up hurting us during that final restart, but we’ve had a lot of time as a team this year to work on these cars to make them better. I expect our No. 8 Cat Mining Chevrolet to fire off really well on Sunday and am looking forward to the race. I’ve had a lot of success at Las Vegas over my career, so I’m excited to get back there this weekend.”

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 21 Sim Seats Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Following a strong sixth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, Anthony Alfredo is scheduled to be back behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alfredo has two career NASCAR Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, both coming in 2019.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … Running a limited schedule in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured seven top-10 finishes. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

You have been strong on every 1.5-mile race track you have competed on this season. What excites you the most about going to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend?

“I’m really excited to head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend in our No. 21 Sim Seats Chevrolet Camaro. Not only have we had impressive speed at the 1.5-mile race tracks this year, but I actually ran at Las Vegas twice last year in the Truck Series. There hasn’t been many tracks this year that I’ve been to previously, so that gives me a little bit of added confidence heading into the race.

What are some key differences that separate Las Vegas Motor Speedway compared to some of the other 1.5-mile racetracks?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a little different than most tracks because it doesn’t have as much tire fall-off as some of the other 1.5-mile tracks. It still is important to have a car that handles well, mainly because of the big patch of bumps heading into turn 1. It also can provide multi-groove racing which really fits my driving style. With the speed our whole Richard Childress Racing team has been bringing to the race track every weekend, I would not be surprised if we parked our No. 21 Sim Seats Chevrolet in victory lane on Saturday night.”