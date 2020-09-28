John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Las Vegas

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5 Mile Oval

Race: 30 of 36

Event: South Point 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang

Started: 25th

Finished: 20th

Stage One: 18th

Stage Two: 15th

Stage Three: 20th

Driving the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang for the first time in 2020, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the 25th position. Shortly after the start of the race, Nemechek noted that he “needed more front turn on corner entry” and was complaining of splitter bounce. At the Competition Caution, Crew Chief Seth Barbour made the call for 4 tires and fuel with wedge and packer adjustments. Throughout the rest of Stage 1, Nemechek said his handling got better as the run went on, but he needed to be tightened up. After taking the green- and white-checkered flag in 18th place, Nemechek took 4 tires, fuel and packer and track bar adjustments.

As Stage 2 got underway, Nemechek noted that his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was “snug to fire off, center off but not terrible.” On Lap 116, he radioed that he was “a little snug center off running the top… decent in [Turns] 1 and 2.” He would pit under green on Lap 120 for 4 tires and fuel with no other adjustments. Making his way into the top 15 by the end of the Stage, Nemechek said he was “decent on entry; snug over the bumps in [Turn] 1” and “pretty good running the top” in Turns 3 and 4. He would pit at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment and fuel.

After a swift stop on pit road, Nemechek would take the green flag for the evening’s final stage in 13th place. He made a competitive charge towards the front in the early laps, trying to find the best line to run. When a caution came out on Lap 189 for debris, Nemechek radioed that his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was “starting to get snug center off” as the track was getting into the shade and the sun was setting over Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He pitted under caution for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment and fuel. After making another strong charge to the front, Nemechek had a tire go down on Lap 249, causing him to spin and bringing out a caution. He would make contact a few laps later trying to avoid a wreck and sustained right rear damage. Nemechek would go on to finish the race in 20th place.

Nemechek on Las Vegas:

“Man, that was a heartbreaker. Our No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was on the free side to fire off and we were bouncing on the splitter pretty bad. Seth [Barbour] and the crew did a fantastic job on pit road getting the handling to where we were comfortable, and we fought our way up into the top 5. Unfortunately, we had a tire go down towards the end of the final stage and then made contact a few laps later trying to avoid a wreck. Definitely not the finish my guys deserved today. We have Speedy Cash back with us again next week, so hopefully we can be ‘speedy fast’ again at Talladega.”