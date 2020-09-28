Newman Grabs Top-15 in Wild Ending in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Sept. 27, 2020) – It was a relatively calm 300 miles to begin Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, before the tide swung in the opposite direction for the final 100. As the laps wound down Ryan Newman found himself right in the middle of the action, powering his No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford as high as fourth, before ultimately bringing home a 15th-place finish.

A late caution with 32 laps to go changed the complexion of the race, with just 10 cars scored on the lead lap when the caution flew as green-flag stops began. In the right place at the right time, Newman’s Ford was one of those cars, as the caution was displayed just prior to him hitting pit road for the final time in the race.

With more than 20 cars needing to take the wave around due to the caution sequence, Newman was eighth in line for a restart at lap 242. He proved to hold his spot inside the top-10 as the yellow again flew at lap 250, with the No. 6 in fourth.

He restarted in the same spot with 12 to go, but it would not be the final restart on the night. One final yellow flag flew at lap 260 with Newman running sixth, setting up what was ultimately NASCAR overtime with a two-lap shootout. He lined up in the third row following the crucial ‘choose cone’ lap for the restart but was shuffled out of the pack before hanging on to 15th in the chaotic final two laps.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to the track next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.