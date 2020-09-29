GMS Racing Gander Trucks Talladega Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Superspeedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 5, Best finish: 9, Laps led: 20

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 18, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 293, Stage Wins: 7

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 053 this weekend at Talladega. Creed has two top-10 finishes in three career starts with this chassis. GMS has two superspeedway wins with this chassis at Daytona in 2017 and Talladega in 2018.

– Creed is currently first in the points standings, 52 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at the track Creed has two ARCA Menards Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons this week to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“Talladega is always a challenge, but we’re just going to be patient and try to survive the race. We’re in a pretty good spot to advance to the next round, but we’re not in the clear yet. Just have to stay out of trouble and hope to have a shot at the win at the end.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Margarita Mix Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Superspeedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 18, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 271, Stage wins: 5

Notes:

– Although this will be his first Gander Trucks start at Talladega Superspeedway, Zane Smith has one ARCA Menards Series start at the track where he qualified eighth and led 16 laps en route to victory lane.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 134 this weekend at Talladega. Smith competed with this chassis at Daytona in February where he qualified sixth and finished 11th.

– Smith is currently third in points standings, 13 points behind the leader and 39 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons this week to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I feel pretty confident heading into Talladega this weekend. I won there a few years back, so it’s been good to me. Hopefully we survive the day and leave locked in to the next round in the playoffs.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Fr8Auctions Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Superspeedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 8, Best finish: 4, Laps led: 7

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 18, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 12, Laps led: 363, Stage Wins: 6

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 129 this weekend in Talladega. Moffitt has one top five and 14 laps led in three career superspeedway starts with this chassis.

– Moffitt is currently second in points standings, eight points behind the leader and 44 points above the cutoff line for the Round of 8.

– Moffitt has led the most laps of any Gander Trucks regular so far this season.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons this week to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“Talladega is always tricky, but we had a good run there last year. The goal is to stay out of trouble and be around at the end to compete for a win and advance to the next round of the playoffs.”

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Superspeedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 1, Best finish: 10

Notes:

– Chase Purdy will make his first superspeedway start in the Gander Trucks series at his home track. The Tuscaloosa native has one prior start at the track in the ARCA Menards Series where he qualified second and led four laps.

– Purdy and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 127 this weekend in Talladega. This chassis served as a backup chassis for GMS in 2019. This chassis has three top-10 finishes in its last four superspeedway starts for GMS.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons this week to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m excited about Talladega. It’s a hometown race for me and it’s just a cool place to race. We’re just going to try to keep ourselves out of trouble and be around at the end to compete for a win!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega Superspeedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 7, Laps led: 6

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 18, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 54

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 133 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. This is the same chassis that Ankrum ran at Daytona in February.

– Ankrum enters the Talladega weekend fifth in the points standings, 37 points behind the leader and 15 points above the playoff cutoff line.

– The GMS fleet will carry special pink ribbons this week to promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m feeling pretty good heading to Talladega this weekend. We had a good run at Daytona in February with this truck and I know we’ll be fast again this weekend. We just need to keep our nose clean and be around at the end for a shot at the win and a chance to advance to the next round.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

