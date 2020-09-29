How to Choose a Bumper | New Video

AmericanTrucks’ Shopping Guide for F-150 Owners

PAOLI, Pa. (September 28th, 2020) – Aftermarket parts retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT) helps F150 owners shop for bumpers with the help of their new video shopping guide. AT host, Adam Maqboul highlights four types of bumpers showing them installed on a 2015 5.0-liter F-150. Each bumper style applies to all generations and can be found on AT’s website along with their in-depth F-150 bumpers tech guide.

Adam begins with an entry-level, off-road bumper he describes as a “durable, aggressive, and beefy front bumper that can act as a blank slate for potential add-ons.” Stepping it up from there is what Adam calls the “utility-based” bumper. In addition to protection and durability, the utility bumper will include features like a winch plate, strong D-ring shackles, and auxiliary lighting. Next up, is the “pre-runner style” front bumper built for maximum ground clearance. This lightweight bumper is ideal for off-road use allowing the tires to go over an obstacle before the bumper takes the hit. Lastly, Adam presents the “total protection” style front bumper. As the name implies, this bumper style is for F-150 owners who are looking for all-around front-end protection, in any driving condition, on or off-road.

AT offers a variety of F-150 bumper styles to suit any application. The new video helps customers narrow down what’s best for their truck, no matter what gen they’re driving. Customers can find additional information inside AT’s F-150 bumper styles overview page, complete with images, tips, and answers to common bumper-related questions.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-front-bumpers.html

