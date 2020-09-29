NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Las Vegas II

The NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars began their 2020 Playoffs run to the championship last Saturday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Twelve hopeful drivers have a chance to advance throughout the playoffs, but only four will be able to make it to the Championship 4 round in November at Phoenix International Raceway.

Chase Briscoe was one of the first to punch his ticket into the next round, as the Indiana native was able to collect win No. 8 at Las Vegas. Not only did he earn eight wins his season but he swept both the spring and fall races as well. If Briscoe can keep this momentum going forward as the Championship 4 comes closer, he should be an easy favorite for the championship.

However, there were other playoff drivers who had a solid run, such as Noah Gragson who was runner-up to Briscoe. While the local hometown favorite didn’t lead any laps, the No. 9 JR Motorsports driver was consistent throughout the night by staying inside the Top 10 before finishing 1.370 seconds behind eventual race winner Briscoe.

Now, let’s take a look at where the other Xfinity Series drivers placed in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe – Briscoe dominated the 200-mile race, leading the most laps (164) after starting on the pole. In addition, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver also swept both of the stages. After Saturday night, Briscoe now has 10 career Xfinity Series victories to his credit and is locked into the next round. He has noted that there is nothing lined up in terms of a ride for 2021, but should Briscoe keep on winning and potentially grab that first championship, surely someone will at least consider the 26-year-old for a seat in 2021.



Previous Week Ranking – Third

Austin Cindric – A valiant effort by Cindric and the No. 22 team who came home in the sixth position Saturday night, gaining their 17th top-five finish of the year. The Team Penske driver finished seventh and third in the first and second stages, before coming home in the Top 10. Not only did Cindric finish sixth, but he also led 10 laps.



Previous Week Ranking – Fourth

Justin Allgaier – After sweeping both of the Richmond races and finishing fifth two weeks ago at Bristol, the Illinois native was hoping for even more when it came to Las Vegas. When Allgaier took the green flag in the Alsco 300, the No. 7 machine was strong early and collected a Stage 2 finish of ninth. After the checkered flag flew, Allgaier captured his ninth top-five finish of the year.



Previous Week Ranking – First

Harrison Burton – It was a quiet ninth-place result for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Burton didn’t make too much noise but picked up his 13th top-10 despite not gaining any stage points in either stage.



Previous Week Ranking – Fifth

Noah Gragson – A second-place run was indeed a much-needed finish for Gragson, who matched his Atlanta run earlier in the year where he also finished second. The Las Vegas native finished fourth in Stage 1 and finished second in Stage 2. Ultimately, his second-place outing was Gragson’s 12th top-five of the season.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked



Fell Out

Ross Chastain – While one driver enjoyed success, another saw disappointment. Ross Chastain led early on through the first 15 laps but ultimately fell out of contention after Stage 1. The Kaulig Racing driver scraped the wall off Turn 4, which slowed his No. 10 Chevrolet down, and hurt his performance. In fact, Chastain wouldn’t earn a stage finish for Stage 2. Once the checkered flag flew at the end of the 200 lap race, the Floridan was 16th in the running order.



Previous Week Ranking – Second