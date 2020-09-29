Nemechek Ready for Another Talladega Top-10 with Speedy Cash

Nemechek on Talladega:

“Superspeedways continue to be our best shot at winning as an organization. I’m really excited to go back to Talladega this weekend. We had a really strong run when we were there earlier in the year. We were right up at the front on the last lap and really had a shot at the win, but came home in 8th. I’m confident that my Front Row Motorsports No. 38 team will put together a fast racecar and we’ll have another shot at the checkered flag on Sunday.

“Speedy Cash is back with us for the second race in a row this week. We had a fast car with them last weekend, but the results didn’t totally reflect that. We definitely want to be able to make up for it when we hit the track this weekend.”