The Russian Grand Prix Review

🗣️ "They're trying to stop me, aren't they.



"I'm pretty sure no one's got two five-second penalties for something so ridiculous before."



It was a weekend in which Lewis Hamilton was pipped to surpass the record of legend Michael Schumacher at 91 wins in F1 history, but in his words, “they’re trying to stop me”. FIA teammate Valtteri Bottas went on to win the Russian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen taking second but was mainly overshone by the Hamilton controversy.

Lewis started the race on pole but was already under investigation before the race had even started due to his two practice laps starting from outside his designated area. This entailed in him having to do his two 5-second penalties in the pit lane during the race in which angered the six-time world champion.

Due to his penalty record this season, if Hamilton received two or more penalty points before the Turkish Grand Prix in a couple of races time, he potentially might be in line for a race ban which would jeopardize his chances of bringing home his record-tying 7th title win.

Bottas was impressive though never-the-less and made sure that he was the one profiting from the penalties given to Hamilton and ensured that his and Hamilton’s rival Verstappen wasn’t the one taking home the Russian Grand Prix title.

It wasn’t easy for the Finnish driver to enable him to get the win with it going down to the final lap in which he battled hard, drove strong, and defended very well against the future of the sport Max Verstappen.

FORMULA 1 VTB RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX 2020 – RACE RESULT

POS NO DRIVER PTS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas 26 2 33 Max Verstappen 18 3 44 Lewis Hamilton 15 4 11 Sergio Perez 12 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo 10 6 16 Charles Leclerc 8 7 31 Esteban Ocon 6 8 26 Daniil Kvyat 4 9 10 Pierre Gasly 2 10 23 Alexander Albon 1 11 99 Antonio Giovinazzi 0 12 20 Kevin Magnussen 0 13 5 Sebastian Vettel 0 14 7 Kimi Räikkönen 0 15 4 Lando Norris 0 16 6 Nicholas Latifi 0 17 8 Romain Grosjean 0 18 63 George Russell 0 NC 55 Carlos Sainz 0 NC 18 Lance Stroll 0 Note – Bottas scored an additional point for

setting the fastest lap of the race. Ricciardo and

Albon received 5-second time penalties for

rejoining the track incorrectly.

