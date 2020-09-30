Allmendinger Looks to Lead Kaulig Racing Train at Talladega

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Best start at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 34th (2020)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 7th (2020)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2017 & 2020)

Best finish at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS: 1st (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, October 3 at 4:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 25/50/113 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“It’s race week time. It seems like it’s been forever. I miss my Kaulig Racing team – all the men and women. Talladega! The last time we were there, we had that team hug, cuddle type of thing going on on the front straightaway with my teammates, so I miss that. I’m ready to get back in that No. 16 Chevy. We know we are going to have fast Kaulig Racing Chevys – we always do at the superspeedways. Justin Haley took it down last time there. This time, hopefully it’s my turn, Ross’ turn, or Justin’s turn. No matter what, that Kaulig Racing train is going to the front. Those cars are making it to the next round. We’re going to celebrate again, and let everyone know we are one team, one family. Domination. Let’s make this happen!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

