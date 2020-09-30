Bayley Currey – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Chevrolet Silverado 250 | Talladega Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Bayley Currey on Racing at Talladega: “I enjoy superspeedway racing, even though so much is out of your control,” said Currey. “A lot of times you’re really at the mercy of the people you’re racing around. I know this Niece Motorsports team will have a strong truck. We’ll do our best to keep our nose clean, run a smart race and be around at the end.”

Currey at Talladega: Currey will make his 25th start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this weekend, and his first start at Talladega Superspeedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.