MBM Motorsports Joins GFR in Reelection Campaign for President Donald Trump

MBM Motorsports to run Trump 2020 Scheme at Talladega Superspeedway

MBM Motorsports, Team Owner Carl Long, and Driver Timmy Hill will run the patriotic scheme NASCAR fans have become familiar with this season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. MBM Motorsports will be working in a partnership with Go Fas Racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and will switch from Toyota’s and enter a Ford Mustang for their NASCAR Cup Series #66 for this weekend’s YellaWood 500.

In an effort to assist the reelection efforts of President Trump, MBM Motorsports has hopped aboard the “Trump Train” with driver Timmy Hill.

“There are 75 million NASCAR fans out there and when we first started this partnership, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. “We want every American citizen to know that their vote can and will make a difference just one month from now. I’m very happy that Timmy, Carl, and everyone at MBM Motorsports realizes how important this election is for everyone and we hope that we can assist President Trump with his reelection campaign.”

This partnership is also with the Patriots of America, a political action committee calling for the reelection of Donald Trump. Now under 35 days until Election Day, both GFR and MBM Motorsports are hoping to help get NASCAR fans to the polls in November.

“It is an honor to represent the 2020 effort to reelect President Trump,” said MBM Motorsports owner Carl Long. “This marketing partnership is a group effort between Go Fas, MBM, and NXT with Mike Contarino. The last time we partnered with NXT, it appeared we were headed to a top 10 finish in the Daytona 500. We are expecting to have the same performance this weekend at Talladega. We would like to thank RoofClaim.com for working with us by using this paint scheme and the primary sponsorship locations on the car in this effort to help reelect President Trump. RoofClaim.com will be on the car as a major associate sponsor. Under the Trump Administration, we were enjoying the most growth since MBM was created because of a strong economy. We are still surviving but hoping we can get back to where we were before the COVID pandemic.”

The Trump 2020 No.66 Ford can be seen on track at Talladega on Sunday, October 4th at 2pm on NBC.

About Our Team

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.