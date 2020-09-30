NASCAR to return to Watkins Glen International, August 8

NASCAR unveils 2021 Cup Series schedule, includes New York’s Home for NASCAR

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (Sept. 30, 2020) – NASCAR will return to Watkins Glen International and New York State for the Go Bowling at The Glen, August 8, as the sanctioning body announced the schedule for the 2021 Cup Series today.

“We are beyond excited and ready to welcome NASCAR back to Watkins Glen International and the beautiful Finger Lakes Region,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Our dedicated team has worked hard over the past few months in making sure the competitors, teams and fans can safely enjoy our world-class facility for the future. I know our fans can’t wait for NASCAR to make its return to The Glen in what has become a summer tradition for over 30 years.”

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

Two-time defending Go Bowling at The Glen winner and NASCAR Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, will look to join four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon (1997-99) and Mark Martin (1993-95) as the only drivers to win three-straight Cup Series races at the 2.45-mile road course.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule can be found at nascar.com. Additionally, for more information on the Go Bowling at The Glen event weekend, please visit TheGlen.com

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.