Pocono Raceway Announces 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Doubleheader Dates & Tickets Savings

LONG POND, Pa. (September 30, 2020) – Pocono Raceway will be the only track to host two NASCAR Cup Series races on back-to-back days in 2021, taking place on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Tickets and Camping options are on sale for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

Below are major highlights from today’s announcement and a complete press release can be found by CLICKING HERE.

· 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Dates Announced: NASCAR announced the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series scheduled today. Pocono Raceway will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, June 26 and a second Cup race the next day, Sunday, June 27. More event details, including race lengths and additional NASCAR and ARCA Menards Series events will be announced later.

· The Only NASCAR Cup Series Doubleheader: Ticket purchasers will be able to enjoy double the action as the best NASCAR Cup Series drivers tackle ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on back-to-back days for the only time in 2021.

· Tickets & Camping Available Now: Select tickets and camping options are on sale now during a pre-sale event and 2020 ticket account holders can renew their tickets for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events with up to 20% savings.

· Flexible Ticket Payment Options: 2020 ticket account holders, in addition to saving up to 20% on their 2021 tickets as part of the renewal process, can choose a 4-Payment Plan where 25% is due at the initial purchase and no further payment is due until February 2021. New ticket purchasers can select a 50/50 payment option where 50% is due at the initial purchase and remaining balance is not due until June 2021.

· Save With Ticket Delivery Options: Ticket purchasers can save money by selecting either the mobile or print-at-home ticket delivery option on select 2021 NASCAR event tickets at checkout.

· Kids Attend For Free: Kids, ages 12 and under, will be able to attend the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events at Pocono Raceway for FREE. This includes 100 and 200 Level Grandstand seating locations and camping. Each ticket holder can bring up to four kids to all 2021 NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway for free.

· Free Parking: Parking is free of charge for all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway in 2021.

· Complimentary Weather Ticket Insurance: If a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono is postponed due to weather, Pocono Raceway ticket account holders will receive a check for the face value of their tickets purchased. This complimentary ticket insurance is known as the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases. Pocono Raceway reserves the right to determine changes in seat/camping locations or to make changes to seating/camping assignments.

