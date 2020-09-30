Trevor Bayne – Talladega 250 Race Advance

Talladega 250 | Talladega Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @TBayne6

Bayne on Racing at Talladega: “Superspeedway racing is one of those love/hate relationships,” said Bayne. “We know that we have a good shot at winning going into it, but so do all of the other trucks in the line-up. The biggest thing I look forward to is returning to the tandem style drafting. It looks a little different now, since we can’t stay locked on to each other’s bumpers, but I still like the ability to bump someone and get momentum going. I’m hopeful for a calm day and a good result for this Niece Motorsports team.”

Bayne at Talladega: Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway marks Bayne’s first Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile track.

Bayne has no shortage of superspeedway experience, with 16 starts a piece at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. In just his second Cup Series start, Bayne took home the trophy in NASCAR’s biggest race, The Daytona 500.

In his 32 Cup Series starts at restrictor-plate races, Bayne has one win, three top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

In a combined 13 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Daytona and Talladega, Bayne has one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Plan B Sales at Talladega Superspeedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.