RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins. Dale Earnhardt has earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, including his final career win in the 2000 Winston 500. Other drivers winning for RCR include Clint Bowyer (2010 and 2011), and Kevin Harvick (2010). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, 10 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes.

NASCAR Playoffs… Austin Dillon is in the midst of his fourth NASCAR Playoffs appearance and is currently battling in the Round of 12. The No. 3 team will look to rebound this weekend after mechanical issues relegated them to a 32nd place finish after running in the top-five for the majority of the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Dillon advanced out of the Round of 16 following three strong performances in the opening round of the NASCAR Playoffs (second at Darlington Raceway, fourth at Richmond Raceway, and 12th at Bristol Motor Speedway).

Catch the Action…The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Talladega 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Saturday, October 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, October 4, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway… In 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.66-mile track in April 2016 when he finished third. His best starting position at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series is first. His best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series Starts is third, and he has two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning a best finish of seventh in October 2011.

TRACKER Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

E-Z-GO… E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV and Freedom TXT personal golf cars, E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles, and the 2Five® street-legal low-speed vehicle. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO’s newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company’s exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company’s Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

NASCAR Playoffs… Dillon is currently competing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, where he ranks 12th after running in the top-five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend but finishing 32nd after suffering mechanical issues in the final stage of the race. The four-round postseason consists of eliminations after the Round of 16 (Darlington, Richmond, Bristol), the Round of 12 (Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval) and the Round of 8 (Kansas, Texas, Martinsville). The Championship 4 will compete for the title at Phoenix.

What will it take to be successful at Talladega Superspeedway?

“Anything can happen at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s a little bit of a coin flip, but my No. 3 team will be doing everything we can to try and win and earn maximum stage points. We really need that right now after having some misfortune at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. We’re still in this NASCAR Playoffs battle and we’re not giving up. In order to succeed at Talladega, you have to have a little bit of luck, and use momentum at the very end to take advantage of positions. It’s speedway racing. It’s drafting. And it’s chaos, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Next Gen Dozers Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway…This weekend will mark Tyler Reddick’s second NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. Reddick earned his first career Cup Series Stage Win and led a total of 19 laps during the spring race at Talladega earlier this year. Reddick also won last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.66-mile track with RCR and has one additional top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series, as well as one pole award and two top-five finishes at the superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

About Cat Next Gen Dozers… The D1, D2, and D3 Next Gen dozers featured on RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE represent the newly launched and branded line of Caterpillar’s iconic small dozers. These market-leading dozers, headlined by America’s best-selling dozer, the Cat D3, continue to revolutionize the market by providing new and exciting features such as integrated Cat Grade Technology with Slope Assist and Stable-blade. The Integrated Cat Grade Technology on the Next Gen Dozers helps smooth the grade and improve the performance of both expert and novice operators. In addition to Cat Grade Technology, this well-balanced and finish grading line of dozers features a completely redesigned look and hood that significantly improves the operator’s line of sit to what matters – the blade and what lies in front of it. As a nod to those that build and deliver these best-selling dozers, the car features the names of 253 factory technicians from the Athens, GA, facility where they are built. The car also features the names of 51 customers that have been instrumental to the growth and development of our machines into the clear industry leader in performance, value, quality, and sales.

Heading into this weekend’s race, what is the goal for RCR at Talladega Superspeedway?

“We definitely are looking to bounce back as an organization this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway after a tough run at Las Vegas. RCR and ECR always put together some great superspeedway cars, so I expect our No. 8 Cat Next Gen Dozers Chevrolet Camaro to be really strong on Sunday. We had a good race earlier in the year at Talladega, where I was able to get my first Stage Win in the NASCAR Cup Series and lead a handful of laps. The strategy just didn’t play out for us that weekend, but we have a good set of notes to head into this race with. I’d obviously love to win this weekend, but it’ll be important to work well together with Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team as well. Luckily, Talladega is a place where it’s important to have people work with you, so the two of us will be sticking together a lot. Hopefully, we’ll be able to put ourselves into a position where one of us be there at the end to win.”

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 21 Ceco Building Systems Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway…This weekend will mark Anthony Alfredo’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. Alfredo led his first career laps in the Xfinity Series earlier this year at the 2.66-mile superspeedway en route to a strong sixth-place finish. He also has one career NASCAR Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

Anthony Alfredo And Ceco Building Systems… Alfredo will have a familiar partner on board his No. 21 Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with Ceco Building Systems. The relationship between Alfredo and Ceco goes back to Alfredo’s Late Model days, where he won both a late model and ARCA East Series race with Ceco. This weekend will mark Ceco’s first primary sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alfredo.

About Ceco Building Systems… Ceco Building Systems has served the commercial building industry since 1947. Since its founding, Ceco has led the industry in technology and product innovation, spearheading the evolution of pre-engineered metal buildings to highly customized and architecturally focused structures. Today we specialize in the engineering and fabrication of highly complex metal building projects. Our unparalleled expertise, passion for innovation and uncompromising commitment to our builders extends across the project lifecycle. Ceco is a company built on relationships and a core belief that collaboration is the key to creating state-of-the-art building solutions. For more information visit cecobuildings.com.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta… Running a limited schedule in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured eight top-10 finishes. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

You were able to lead laps and showed a lot of speed earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway. What is it going to take to get the job done this weekend?

“I definitely have a lot more confidence heading into this weekend with a few Superspeedway starts on my resume now. We were able to get up front and lead some laps at Talladega earlier this season, and that is a testament to everybody at RCR and ECR for bringing such fast Chevrolets to the racetrack. Our team is notorious for being fast at Talladega, which means I know we will be very competitive and have a chance to win. I have my spotter, Derek Kneeland, on the stand, who is the best in the business, so I have confidence he will be able to guide me throughout the day and put us in the best position to win the race in our No. 21 Ceco Building Systems Chevrolet. Talladega is a bit of a wild card, but at the end of the day if we can keep our nose clean throughout the race, we should have a great opportunity to bring home a trophy this weekend.”